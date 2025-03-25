^

Nueva Ecija seizes solo MPBL lead

Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 2:46pm
Nueva Ecija seizes solo MPBL lead
Christian Manaytay of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards drives to the basket.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdued the Mindoro Tamaraws, 104-72, on Monday to grab the solo lead in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Pasay City.

Gathering strength as the game wore on, the Rice Vanguards posted their biggest spread at the final buzzer for their fourth straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Recruit Christian Manaytay, veterans Robby Celiz and John Wilson, and Mer Jesper Ayaay found their mark for Nueva Ecija, which outgunned Mindoro from long distance, 12 against six triples.

Manaytay, a 6-foot-5 former UST Growling Tiger, tallied 15 points, including two triples, five rebounds and two assists and was chosen Best Player over Celiz, with 13 points and five rebounds; John Wilson, with 13 points and four rebounds; and Ayaay, 12 points, highlighted by a perfect 3-of-3 triples, and two assists.

Other Rice Vanguards who delivered were Byron Villarias with eight points, former Most Valuable Player Jaycee Marcelino, and Will McAloney and Ralph Tansingco with seven points each.

Trailing Nueva Ecija, the 2022 MPBL champion, is reigning back-to-back titlist Pampanga, last year's losing finalist Quezon Province, and Rizal Xentromall with 3-0 records.

Mindoro, which tumbled to 1-3, could only get 10 points each from Wendelino Comboy, Axel Inigo and Bambam Gamalinda.

Debuting San Juan struggled past Cebu, 63-61, in the second game.

The Cebu Classic muffed two chances to force overtime, with Dennis Santos muffing a layup and Limuel Tampos missing the follow-up in the last 5.3 seconds.

Groping for form, the San Juan Knights trailed after three quarters, 43-49, before Dexter Maiquez poured 11 of his game-high 16 points in the fourth to emerge Best Player and bail out the 2019 national champions.

Maiquez, who also snatched 12 rebounds, got support from Michael Calisaan with 10 points and seven rebounds; and Kenneth Neil Villapando and Jose Manuel Sabandal with seven points each.

San Juan Top Gun Orlan Wamar was held to six points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals by the Classics, who drew 14 points and six rebounds from Santos, who could have passed the ball to the open Tampos instead of driving in.

Cebu, which tumbled to 1-3, also got 13 points and six rebounds from Tampus; and 12 points, five rebounds and two assists from Hiro. 

The Abra Weavers regained form and clobbered the Bulacan Kuyas, 114-69, in the opener.

Stunned by the Pasay Voyagers, 60-70, on March 19, the Weavers surged beyond reach after three quarters, 82-42, then fielded homegrown players to finish the task and climb to 3-1.

Redel Fabro, formerly of Olivarez College, poured 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and snagged three rebounds as the Weavers led by as far as 111-64 and handed the Kuyas their fourth straight defeat.

Dave Ildefonso posted 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals to clinch Best Player honors over the 6-foot Fabro and Will Keane Lee, a prized find from Cordillera Career Development College, who tallied 13 points, three blocks and two rebounds; Joshua David with 12 points, 7 assists and four rebounds; and CJ Austria with 12 points and two assists.

Other major Abra contributors were Yousef Taha with eight points and nine rebounds, and Mark Yee with eight points and five rebounds. Georell Gonzales, another homegrown, chipped in three points and six assists for Abra Coach Yong Garcia.

With Raven Gonzales firing six points and snagging 14 rebounds, the Weavers ruled the boards, 54-40, and exploited this to score 64 points inside the paint against 28 for the Kuyas.

Bulacan drew 17 points, six rebounds and two steals from RR de Leon, and 16 points, two rebounds and two assists from John Rey Sumido.

Meanwhile, the MPBL returns to the Cuneta Astrodome on Tuesday, March 25, with games pitting Bataan against Caloocan at 4 p.m., Valenzuela against Marikina at 6 p.m., and Pasay against Manila at 8 p.m.

CHRISTIAN MANAYTAY

MPBL

NUEVA ECIJA

RICE VANGUARDS
