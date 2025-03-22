^

Angels force winner-take-all Game 3 vs ZUS Coffee

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 7:19pm
Angels force winner-take-all Game 3 vs ZUS Coffee
Petro Gazz showed up with more resolve on this one after succumbing to ZUS, 25-21, 25-23, 27-25, Tuesday that sent it on the brink of elimination.
(PVL Media Bureau)

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels aren’t about to go into an early vacation just yet.

It showed after Brooke Van Sickle and the Angels took the thunder out of ZUS Coffee, 25-19, 25-13, 28-26, on Saturday to force a sudden death for a Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the Ynares Center here.

Van Sickle energized Petro Gazz and uncorked a match-high 17 points for a win that knotted their short but sweet series to a game apiece and arrange a rubber match Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

“The team came out energized and we really did a good job with that and I’m happy we were able to turn it around,” said Van Sickle, who celebrated her 27th birthday and was hugged by her parents Gary and Ilocos Sur native Lisa after the match.

Petro Gazz showed up with more resolve on this one after succumbing to ZUS, 25-21, 25-23, 27-25, Tuesday that sent it on the brink of elimination.

“I mean, it sucks. No one likes losing,” said Van Sickle. “I guess we’re more passionate as a team because we knew that wasn’t how we play. Our energy was low and it was all around not a good outcome.”

“Right now, just to be able to bounce back from that, was huge,” she added.

Van Sickle said they’re ready for war that the deciding Game 3 will bring.

“It’s going to be a battle in the next game. We just have to keep fighting and we got to be ready,” she said.

Jonah Sabete returned with a bang after missing some games due to various injuries and scattered 11 hits, the same output of MJ Phillips and Myla Pablo.

ZUS had a chance to force another set when it took a 26-25 lead.

But Van Sickle willed Petro Gazz and took the last two points including the match-sealing kill.

