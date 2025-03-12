'We need that in WNBA': Ionescu welcomes 4-point shot

The New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu greets her teammate during the 'Craft the Future Showcase' exhibition event at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA’s 4-point line has another fan in WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu.

Ionescu, who is in the Philippines as part of her three-day Asian tour, said on Tuesday morning that she “did not know” about the line that extends to 27 feet from the basket.

But for her, the line from way beyond “needs to be brought” to the WNBA.

“I didn't know that. I think we need to bring that to the WNBA. But that's exciting. It's an exciting part of the game. I think it changes the game,” she told reporters during her media availability Tuesday morning.

“[It will] continue to push people to want to be better, to shoot from there. So that's really exciting. And I think it's kind of the fun part of basketball is you can continue to improve and change it,” she added.

Pressed further, the 27-year-old sharpshooter underscored that she “would love it.”

“I definitely know I would enjoy it. I think it kind of brings a flair to the game that fans obviously love. And I think that's something you always kind of have to listen to, is the direction that the game is headed,” she said.

“And obviously that's kind of played outside the 3-point line. And that's just where the game is. I mean, everyone's shooting more 3s. Everyone's playing faster basketball, they are stepping outside and playing from behind the line,” she added.

“So I think it would be awesome to be able to see that at some point kind of evolve our game as well.”

And enjoy, Ionescu did.

A few hours after her media availability, the New York Liberty gunner led the "Craft the Future Showcase” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

She took part in an exhibition game between the LA Tenorio-led Team Puso and the Paul Lee-bannered Team Husay.

Among the players who played for the squads are Dave Ildefonso, Camille Nolasco, Raiza Palmera, Afril Bernardino, Kieffer Alas, Camille Clarin, Harold Alarcon, Jhaz Joson, Ricci Rivero, Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Louna Ozar, Kacey dela Rosa, Rhenz Abando, Trina Guytingco, Kai Oani and Allana Lim.

Ionescu first played for Team Husay, knocking down shots, but the squad trailed at the half, 49-37.

In the second half, she suited up for Team Puso, where she started to heat up from the 4-point area.

In the end, Team Puso won, 79-69, with the losing team going under the legs of the victors as part of the Filipino “bet” lusutan.

She also participated in a 3-point shootout where she matched up with sharpshooters Janine Pontejos, Luisa San Juan, Khate Castillo and Marcio Lassiter.

Lassiter dropped 13 points, but was quickly eliminated by Pontejos’ 16. San Juan dropped nine points, but Castillo sank 19.

With her back against the wall, Ionescu scored 16 points, with Castillo bringing home the win.

At the conclusion of the event, she thanked the Pinoy crowd for the very warm welcome.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone and to all those young boys and girls in the arena. The legacy that I want to share is for you to leave the game better than you found it,” she said.

“Continue to grow the game of basketball and just show up. Continue to dream big, because you can do it.”