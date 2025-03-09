^

Sports

Metro Manila-wide Rexona run set next month

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 1:14pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Cities across Metro Manila are part of the network of stops in the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series set to kick off next month.

About 5,000 runners are expected to participate in each race that will be held in the city of Manila, Pasay City, Muntinlupa City, Paranaque City, Makati City and Quezon City.

The series will start at the historic Quirino Grandstand on April 6, followed by a leg at the SM Mall of Asia Complex on May 4.

On July 6, runners will participate at Filinvest City, followed by a run at Parqal Aseana City on August 3. The final two legs of the race will be held at the Ayala Triangle Gardens on September 14 and at UP Diliman on November 23rd.

“It’s a perfect chance for our runners to reinvigorate their appreciation of Metro Manila. We want to showcase the beauty of our capital and elevate Metro Manila as a premier urban running destination,”

RUNRIO founder and CEO Rio de la Cruz said.

Runners could participate in 5K, 10K, and 16K or 10-miler distances.

Bea Joso, the deodorants lead for Unilever Philippines, said that the run is “a testament to Unilever's continuing commitment to embracing a healthy lifestyle as well as Rexona’s purpose of inspiring everyone to move with confidence.”

All participants will receive a special race kit with their singlet and free Rexona, a medal upon finish and a generous lootbag from sponsors.

16K finishers for all the six races will also receive an exclusive conqueror’s medal, a fitting reward to them stepping up to the challenge in this race which has ION+ as official electrolyte drink, and also has Pond's, Vaseline, Surf, Dove, Knorr, Lady's Choice, Selecta and Close Up as sponsors.

