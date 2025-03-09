Abra repel Binan in MPBL season opener

ILAGAN, Isabela -- Abra Solid North weathered Binan Tatak Gel's final rally to prevail, 69-60, on Saturday in the opener of the Manny Pacquiao presents 1XBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the packed The Capital Arena here.

The Abra Weavers saw their 17-point spread, 62-45, cut to just six, 73-57, by Binan as KG Canaleta and Michale Maestre waxed hot.

Dave Ildefonso and Marwin Taywan, however, scored back-to-back baskets to foil Binan's comeback with 1:01.

Encho Serrano, recruited from Pampanga, notched 14 points for Abra, but Ildefonso clinched best player honors with 13 plus eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Taywan, formerly of San Juan, supported them with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists, and so did former De La Salle Green Archer Raven Gonzales with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Exploiting their height advantage, the Weavers lorded it over the boards, 49-28, leading to a huge 42-18 edge in points inside the paint as well as second chance points, 12-2.

Yousef Taha and John Uduba typified the Weavers' inside might with 11 and nine rebounds, respectively.

Binan drew 11 points each from Pamboy Raymundo and Canaleta, followed by Jeric James Pido with eight.

The Weavers, behind Serrano seven points, returnee Ryan Batino and the 6-foot-7 Gonzales' six points each, surged ahead, 35-24, at halftime.

Binan got six points from Pamboy Raymundo in that span, including the seventh season's first basket with a jumper 12 seconds into the game, and five points from Pido.

The game was preceded by an opening ceremony that included the parade of representatives and muses of the 30 competing teams, video presentation of Ilagan City, songs and dances. Johnlene Ariola, Bb. Ilagan 2024, was chosen Best Muse.

MPBL Founder and Chairman Manny Pacquiao, who motored to this city after his flight got cancelled, graced the event with Ilagan Mayor Jay Diaz, Isabela Gov. Rodito Albano and Ilagan Isabela Cowboys team owner Avelino Diaz.

Also present were MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, chief legal counsel Glenn Gacal, operations head Emmer Oreta and security chief Rudy Distrito.

Meanwhile, the league goes to Rosales, Pangasinan on Monday, March 10, with games pitting Mindoro against Imus at 4 p.m., Pasay against Nueva Ecija at 6 p.m., and Pangasinan against Bataan at 8 p.m.