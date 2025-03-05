^

Sports

Obiena runs out of chances to qualify for World Indoor Championships

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 1:07pm
Obiena runs out of chances to qualify for World Indoor Championships
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event part of the "Athletissima" Diamond League athletics meeting in Lausanne on August 21, 2024.
(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena will be missing the World Indoor Championships this year, he announced on Tuesday night. 

Obiena, who was sidelined for months due to a back injury, returned to competition in January. 

And with the indoor championship set later this month, Obiena bared that “there are no more competitions” for him to participate in. 

“With limited time to return this indoor season my results have been far from consistent. Vaulting has been a roller-coaster, with huge ups and downs. Being consistent takes repetition after repetition which takes time,” he posted on Facebook. 

“Even though there is still time to qualify for the World Indoor Championships, there are no more competitions left for me to participate. The last competition was on the 16th of February in Torun, Poland and the next one that I got is Mondo Classic on the 13th of March, which is already outside the qualification period,” he added. 

“With this I would inevitably miss the championships.” 

The 29-year-old stressed that he and his team “have scoured the calendar for possible competitions but NO LUCK.”

Since returning to action, Obiena has seen up-and-down performances. After a silver medal in Cottbus and a gold medal in Metz, he finished second to last in the ISTAF Indoor in Dusseldorf, Germany. 

He then delivered his season best in Torun, Poland, striking gold after clearing 5.80 meters. 

And now, Obiena will be setting his sights on the outdoor season.

“I will hence prioritize and prepare for the upcoming outdoor competition. This is when I would represent the country in the World Championships, Asian Championships and SEA Games. The key is to go into the outdoor season healthy and ready to compete at the highest level,” he said.

“It is also important to defend what I have already achieved in these championships.” 

The World No. 4 Obiena will be competing in the Mondo Classic next, which is set next week. 

“Believe me, I am in a much better shape that what the result is reflecting and I am not stopping there… I believe my best vaults are ahead.” 

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned to a familiar partner in broadcasting games of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Playing for pride

Playing for pride

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
With its back against the wall, NorthPort will play for pride and try to avoid a sweep in engaging Barangay Ginebra in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Castro goes down swinging for TNT

Castro goes down swinging for TNT

19 hours ago
Jayson Castro won’t be around for TNT in their title bid in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after sustaining a ruptured...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses eye to tighten hold on second spot

Golden Tigresses eye to tighten hold on second spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Maintaining striking distance from unbeaten champion National University is the coveted goal as red-hot University of Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay ace completes Ultraman Florida

Pinay ace completes Ultraman Florida

15 hours ago
With less than two minutes to spare, Jennifer Aimee Uy pushed her body and spirit to the limit, crossing the Ultraman Florida...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mavs' Irving ruled out for season with ACL injury &mdash; reports

Mavs' Irving ruled out for season with ACL injury — reports

4 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks All Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the NBA season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate...
Sports
fbtw
Scorpions beat Sealions in double aOT

Scorpions beat Sealions in double aOT

15 hours ago
Dylan Darbin rediscovered his touch in time for a big push as reigning champion Centro Escolar University got back at Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Yeng, E-Painters out to tie series

Yeng, E-Painters out to tie series

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s a virtual do-or-die Game Four for Rain or Shine against TNT in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals at the...
Sports
fbtw
Kings eye semis sweep, breather

Kings eye semis sweep, breather

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
There’s a mouthwatering incentive to be had if Barangay Ginebra would take care of business and bring out the broom...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with