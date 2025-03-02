^

Chot brushes off 2-0 TNT lead vs dangerous Rain or Shine

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 9:19am
Chot brushes off 2-0 TNT lead vs dangerous Rain or Shine
TNT's Calvin Oftana (8) shoots over the defense if Rain or Shine Elasto Painters during their PBA Commissioners Cup match up Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- No space for leniency for the TNT Tropang Giga.

Despite holding a 2-0 advantage in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals over Rain or Shine, TNT head coach Chot Reyes said they do not feel having the advantage over their dangerous foes.

The Tropang Giga won both Games 1 and 2 against the Elasto Painters by a margin of just 3.0 points in low-scoring affairs.

They won Game 1, 88-84, before a 93-91 decision on Friday evening.

With both games going down the wire, Reyes stressed that they cannot be complacent moving forward despite having the two games to none advantage.

“This could have been easily 2 and 0 the other way, right? That’s how close the series is. We don’t feel we’re up 2-0 at all,” he told reporters.

“Our approach for the next game is going to be as if we do not have that kind of an advantage,” he added.

The journey may be tougher for TNT, though, with star guard Jayson Castro being ruled out due to a torn patellar tendon on his right knee.

Castro sustained the injury with about three minutes remaining in Game 2. Still, the Tropang Giga will have plenty of firepower with import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy all capable of exploding.

Reyes also lauded his other locals for holding the fort in Game 2 despite Hollis-Jefferson fouling out and Castro leaving the arena.

“I think we have a very potent all-Filipino lineup. If we're complete, then it's a pretty formidable roster. So having a Rondae augments us and makes us stronger, obviously. But like I said, even when he's not there, the players are mature enough and are veterans enough,” he said.

“Number one, the most important thing is to not lose heart. Kasi pag nawalan ng pag-asa, kasi pag nawala si Rondae, nawala si Jayson, e wala na,” he added.

“So for us, it's just continuing to do what we do, regardless of who's on the court. That's a team, 'di ba? Ganun naman ang team. You can have one or two men down, and that's going to test how good the team is. Not the individual players, but the team.”

For his part, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao stressed that Game 3 is a must-win for them.

“Palagay ko must-win kami sa Sunday. Pag hindi kami nanalo sa Sunday, baka mahirap nang makabalik sa series na ito. If we want to keep this series alive, we have to win on Sunday,” Guiao said.

The crucial Game 3 will be on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

