Angels, Solar Spikers, Flying Titans, Crossovers shoot for quarterfinals

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Capital1

6:30 p.m.- Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines —Petro Gazz and Capital1 face off while Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo collide Saturday with an eye at nothing less than a place in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference quarterfinals at the PhilSports Arena.

The Angels, seeded second after a 9-11 prelims record, tackle the Solar Spikers, the No. 11 seed after a 1-10 card, will battle each other at 4 p.m.; while the Flying Titans and the Crossovers, Nos. 5 and 8 with an 8-3 and 5-6 record, respectively, square off at 6:30 p.m in the one-game qualifications.

The winners will advance to the best-of-three quarters unfolding Thursday and join early entrants Galeries Tower and five-peat feat-seeking Creamline there.

The losers, in contrast, will fall into the two-group play-in phase, where the top squad from each bracket catches the last bus to the quarters.

Petro Gazz, a two-time Reinforced Conference titlist but has yet to win one outside it, will come in as the heavy favorite against a Capital1 squad that has struggled in the prelims.

But after Galeries Tower’s shock, giant-sized win over fancied Cignal last Thursday, the Angels should now be wary and not take the Solar Spikers too lightly if they want a quick pass to the next round.

Unlike the Petro Gazz-Capital1 duel, the Choco Mucho-Chery Tiggo showdown should be something as a spectacle as the two franchises have always been perennial contenders.

“It will be a tough match, our win-loss record doesn’t count anymore,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin.