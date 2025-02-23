^

Sports

Struggling Gilas bows to New Zealand

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 11:54am
Struggling Gilas bows to New Zealand
Chris Newsome top-scored for Gilas with 13 points in 20 minutes.
FIBA.com

MANILA, Philippines — The slump continues for Gilas PIlipinas. 

Gilas absorbed another loss in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, this time in their rematch with New Zealand, 87-70, Sunday morning (Manila time) at the Spark Arena in Auckland. 

The Philippines, which already qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup slated for later this year, lost both games in the third and final window of the qualifying round.

Tohi Smith-Milner powered New Zealand with 25 points, to go with nine rebounds, and two assists. Webster added 14 markers.

After trailing by as much as 28 points in the third quarter, the Nationals threatened the hosts and sliced the deficit to 11, 66-77, after a Justin Brownlee layup with 6:37 remaining in the game. 

But Corey Webster, Kaia Isaac and Tohi Smith-Milner teamed up to unleash eight straight points as the Kiwis increased their lead anew to 85-66 with 2:38 left.

A split from the line by CJ Perez and a 3-pointer by Dwight Ramos pulled the Philippines to within 15, 70-85.

But a Smith-Milner layup iced the game and plunged the dagger to the hearts of the Filipinos.

The Tall Blacks, who lost in their last matchup with the Philippines last year, started off hot, going up by 15 points, 30-15, at the end of the first quarter.

The advantage grew to as much as 28 points, 67-39, in the third quarter after a pair of free throws by Tai Wynyard. 

The Philippines, however, slowly tried to claw out of the hole, ending the third quarter with a 16-7 run to make it a 74-55 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. 

This continued with another 9-3 run capped by the Brownlee layup in the fourth quarter. 

Reuben Rangi added 12 points and nine rebounds for New Zealand.

Chris Newsome top-scored for Gilas with 13 points in 20 minutes. June Mar Fajardo added 11 points, while Brownlee chipped in 10 markers on 5-of-8 shooting.

Before the losses against Chinese Taipei and New Zealand, the Philippines came up short against Lebanon and Egypt in a recent pocket tournament in Doha, Qatar.

FIBA

FIBA ASIA

FIBA ASIA CUP

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

NEW ZEALAND
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Time to restudy

Time to restudy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Regardless of the outcome in today’s third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window game between Gilas and New Zealand, it’s...
Sports
fbtw
New PGT, LPGT season to unfold at Pradera

New PGT, LPGT season to unfold at Pradera

13 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT are set to open another season filled with unpredictability and intense rivalries...
Sports
fbtw
UST, La Salle finally get going

UST, La Salle finally get going

13 hours ago
Santo Tomas staved off a strong resistance from University of the East for a 28-26, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15 breakthrough win in...
Sports
fbtw
Altas win one for Acaylar

Altas win one for Acaylar

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
This one’s for the late great University of Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar.
Sports
fbtw
Yin dominates with solid 64, seizes 5-shot lead; Saso fades

Yin dominates with solid 64, seizes 5-shot lead; Saso fades

By Jan Veran | 20 hours ago
Angel Yin delivered a masterclass performance in the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand, firing a scintillating eight-under...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas ready for tall blacks

Gilas ready for tall blacks

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Wounded Gilas Pilipinas gets one shot to end this trying international window on a high note.
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters shine in Iloilo

High Speed Hitters shine in Iloilo

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
PLDT imposed its indomitable will on ZUS Coffee as it hacked out a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 victory yesterday to go into the qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
After Swiatek, Andreeva beats Rybakina

After Swiatek, Andreeva beats Rybakina

13 hours ago
Teenager Mirra Andreeva toppled another seed at the Dubai Championships, upsetting Elena Rybakina on Friday to become the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column

Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The La Salle Lady Spikers tallied their first win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with