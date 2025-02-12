^

Sports

Lalongisip eyes another strong game as Cignal collides with ZUS Coffee

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 6:06pm
Lalongisip eyes another strong game as Cignal collides with ZUS Coffee
The high-leaping Ishie Lalongisip (No. 6) has flourished as she averaged 16 points in their last two games for the HD Spikers.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. - Cignal vs ZUS

MANILA, Philippines — Sensational rookie Ishie Lalongisip seeks to continue flashing her strong form as Cignal clashes with a dangerous ZUS Coffee Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Taking advantage of the opportunity that was opened up following the abrupt departure of power duo Ces Molina and Riri Meneses, the high-leaping 23-year-old former Adamson captain has flourished as she averaged 16 points in their last two games.

It included a 13-point effort in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 win over Capital1 last week that kept the HD Spikers in the top three with a 6-3 record.

“In-embrace ko lang po binigay role sa akin ni coach Shaq (Delos Santos),” said Lalongisip, who had career high 19-point effort in a heartbreaking 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 15-9 defeat to league leader Creamline last February 1.

Another second-stringer who had helped fill the void was Judith Abil, who came through with 13 hits in their most recent win.

“Si Judith sabi ko tumulong lang din siya sa attacks, napatunayan naman niya na kaya niya,” said Delos Santos.

Choco Mucho, meanwhile, likewise shoots to improve on its 6-3 mark as it tangles with Nxled (1-8) at 4 p.m.

CIGNAL

HD SPIKERS

ISHIE LALONGISIP

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
