PBA Player of the Week Nocum breaks out for semis-bound Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippine — Adrian Nocum’s potential to become a future PBA superstar was unleashed in the Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals when he put on a performance that helped propel Rain or Shine past upstart Converge.

“Unique siya,” said coach Yeng Guiao of Nocum, whose play in the last two games of the best-of-three series sealed the Elasto Painters’ place in the semifinals for the third straight conference.

It also made Nocum the latest winner of the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week with averages of 22.3 points on 62-percent shooting plus 2.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals during the period of Feb. 5 to 9.

He earned the weekly honor over NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson and TNT’s Poy Erram, who were also given the nod by Press Corps members regularly covering the PBA beat.

Nocum put up 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in Game 2, which saw Rain or Shine force a decider with a 114-104 victory. He followed it up with a 25-point effort in Game 3 to beat Converge anew, 112-103.

Along with it came a number of exciting moves that have caught the attention of the audience, prompting them to compare Nocum with players from the past known for their mid-air artistry, namely Vergel Menese and Cyrus Baguio, two ex-Guiao players.

“Hindi ko rin alam paano ko nagagawa yung mga moves na yun,” said Nocum, who also provided timely outside shooting and stingy defense that led to stops and fast-break opportunities.

Rain or Shine, which also dispatched Converge behind import Deon Thompson, will take on TNT in a best-of-seven series which starts Feb. 26, and Guiao feels Nocum’s upside is limitless if he can put in the work.

“May depensa naman siya, may athleticism siya. Pero kung madevelop niya yung outside shooting niya, sabi ko ‘Baka maging MVP ka,’” Guiao said. “Binobola ko lang siya, baka naniwala.”

Whether it was told in jest or not, there’s no doubt that Nocum is high on Rain or Shine’s plans.