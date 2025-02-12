^

Sports

PBA Player of the Week Nocum breaks out for semis-bound Rain or Shine

Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 5:43pm
PBA Player of the Week Nocum breaks out for semis-bound Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippine — Adrian Nocum’s potential to become a future PBA superstar was unleashed in the Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals when he put on a performance that helped propel Rain or Shine past upstart Converge.

“Unique siya,” said coach Yeng Guiao of Nocum, whose play in the last two games of the best-of-three series sealed the Elasto Painters’ place in the semifinals for the third straight conference.

It also made Nocum the latest winner of the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week with averages of 22.3 points on 62-percent shooting plus 2.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals during the period of Feb. 5 to 9.

He earned the weekly honor over NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson and TNT’s Poy Erram, who were also given the nod by Press Corps members regularly covering the PBA beat.

Nocum put up 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in Game 2, which saw Rain or Shine force a decider with a 114-104 victory. He followed it up with a 25-point effort in Game 3 to beat Converge anew, 112-103.

Along with it came a number of exciting moves that have caught the attention of the audience, prompting them to compare Nocum with players from the past known for their mid-air artistry, namely Vergel Menese and Cyrus Baguio, two ex-Guiao players.

“Hindi ko rin alam paano ko nagagawa yung mga moves na yun,” said Nocum, who also provided timely outside shooting and stingy defense that led to stops and fast-break opportunities.

Rain or Shine, which also dispatched Converge behind import Deon Thompson, will take on TNT in a best-of-seven series which starts Feb. 26, and Guiao feels Nocum’s upside is limitless if he can put in the work.

“May depensa naman siya, may athleticism siya. Pero kung madevelop niya yung outside shooting niya, sabi ko ‘Baka maging MVP ka,’” Guiao said. “Binobola ko lang siya, baka naniwala.”

Whether it was told in jest or not, there’s no doubt that Nocum is high on Rain or Shine’s plans.

ADRIAN NOCUM

ELASTO PAINTERS

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RAIN OR SHINE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Figure skaters save day for Philippines

Figure skaters save day for Philippines

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Philippines’ Isabella Gamez and Aleksandr Korovin qualified to the medal round of figure skating’s mixed pair...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas starts buildup for Qualifiers resumption

Gilas starts buildup for Qualifiers resumption

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas got the ball rolling for its buildup for the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
TCC showdown on today

TCC showdown on today

19 hours ago
The ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters unwraps today with a promise of top-tier competition among 132 player...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers sign 7-footer Len to join Doncic, LeBron

Lakers sign 7-footer Len to join Doncic, LeBron

9 hours ago
Ukrainian center Alex Len has signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA club announced on Tuesday (Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Inaugural Olympic Esports Games set for 2027

Inaugural Olympic Esports Games set for 2027

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the first-ever Olympic Esports Games will be held in Riyadh in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hideki Matsuyama eyes repeat win at Genesis Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama eyes repeat win at Genesis Invitational

6 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama set a couple of records en route to a stunning victory at the Genesis Invitational last season, but he still...
Sports
fbtw
New LIV boss says PGA Tour deal will send sport to 'moon and back'

New LIV boss says PGA Tour deal will send sport to 'moon and back'

7 hours ago
LIV Golf's new chief Scott O'Neil said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was "likely" to do a deal...
Sports
fbtw
Towns drops 40 as Knicks maul Pacers; Sixers fall short vs Raptors

Towns drops 40 as Knicks maul Pacers; Sixers fall short vs Raptors

7 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points as the New York Knicks blew past the Indiana Pacers, 128-115, in the latest installment...
Sports
fbtw
Fury as US Open chiefs announce mixed doubles revamp

Fury as US Open chiefs announce mixed doubles revamp

9 hours ago
US tennis chiefs announced a radical overhaul of the US Open's mixed doubles, unveiling plans to stage the competition as...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with