Ardina vies on familiar battleground

MANILA, Philippines — With a blend of experience, preparation and excitement, Dottie Ardina is eager to showcase her game on a course that has been a familiar battleground since her amateur days.

“I’ve been practicing and working on my swing. I don’t really expect anything, but the goal is always to win and do my best,” said Ardina, exuding both determination and humility ahead of the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The $200,000 tournament, a collaboration between the Korean LPGA, the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT), promises to be a thrilling championship when it fires off Wednesday (Feb. 12), featuring a stellar lineup of top players from all three tours.