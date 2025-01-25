^

Sports

Ardina, del Rosario card 69s, stay close at Indonesian Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 25, 2025 | 10:09am
Ardina, del Rosario card 69s, stay close at Indonesian Open
Dottie Ardina (left) and Pauline del Rosario.
Ardina photo from AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina and Pauline del Rosario kicked off their campaigns with impressive performances, both carding three-under 69s to tie for ninth place after 18 holes of the Indonesian Women’s Open in Jakarta on Thursday.

The $300,000 event, held at the Damai Indah Golf BSD Course, is the first of two new Southeast Asian stops added to the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Tour (KLPGT).

Ardina, starting on No. 10, delivered a steady 35-34 round, posting four birdies against a bogey. Del Rosario, also launching her drive on the 10th, kept her card clean, crafting a bogey-free 34-35 to match her ICTSI teammate.

Local players Cho Jeongmin and Kim Sojeong took command of the leaderboard, each firing six-under 66s to share the top spot. Cho highlighted her round with three birdies on each nine, while Kim showcased a stretch of three consecutive birdies starting on the eighth.

Both remained error-free, setting an early benchmark in the 54-hole championship.

Trailing by one stroke, Park Sujin2 of Korea and Thai ace PK Kongkraphan turned in matching 67s with the former tallying seven birdies against two bogeys, and the latter posting eight birdies but offsetting them with three bogeys, leaving her tied for third place.

Four others – Thais Budsabakorn Sukapan and Jaravee Boonchant, India’s Hitaashee Bakshi, and Malaysia’s Ng Yu Xuan – matched four-under 68s, creating a tightly packed leaderboard heading into the second round.

With the top contenders separated by only two strokes, the tournament promises a spirited battle for the title.

Ardina opened her round with a birdie on the 10th but gave it back on the 14th. She recovered with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, adding another on the par-5 No. 5 to cap her day.

Del Rosario, on the other hand, missed a couple of birdie chances but converted on the 18th, third and fifth holes, narrowly missing another on the long par-5 No. 8.

Meanwhile, Daniella Uy parred the last two holes at the front after resuming her round, finishing with a 73 for a share of 55th, while Princess Superal fumbled with a bogey on the 18th, winding up with a 74 for joint 69th.

Chanelle Avaricio finished with a 76 after two birdies were overshadowed by six bogeys, leaving her tied for 87th.

Co-hosted by the Indonesia Golf Association and KLPGT, the event features120 players, including the top 50 qualifiers from the Dream Tour. The ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters is set to take place from Feb. 12-14 at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, expanding the field to 132 participants.

Sanctioned by the LPGA of Taiwan, these events mark a significant step forward in developing and showcasing the region’s top talents. The KLPGT, in collaboration with the Asian Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF) and the Korean Women’s Professional Golf Association, continues its mission to discover and nurture the next generation of Asia-Pacific’s most promising women golfers.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA stars, Olympian rally behind 1Pacman

PBA stars, Olympian rally behind 1Pacman

11 hours ago
BA superstars Scottie Thompson and Jayson Castro, and Paris Olympics veteran Maxine Esteban of fencing know what’s needed...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual spikers favored in NCAA

Perpetual spikers favored in NCAA

11 hours ago
The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas men’s sand spikers and their female counterparts from Letran gun...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban catches up with 64; Thai keeps lead

Quiban catches up with 64; Thai keeps lead

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The leadership remained in the hands of Thai ace Sadom Kaewkanjana but the day belonged to Filipino Justin Quiban.
Sports
fbtw

A new epidemic

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
There is a new epidemic permeating the local basketball community.
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga dominate Fuel Masters, cruise to PBA quarters

Tropang Giga dominate Fuel Masters, cruise to PBA quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga secured a slot to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after venting their ire on the also-ran...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT books quarterfinal ticket

TNT books quarterfinal ticket

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
TNT vented its wrath on Phoenix, 106-70, to clinch a quarterfinal slot and rejoin a mad scramble for a twice-to-beat incentive...
Sports
fbtw
Lebron leads All-Star cast

Lebron leads All-Star cast

11 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James were named among the starters for next month’s NBA All-Star Game on Thurs...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen hang on vs FiberXers

Beermen hang on vs FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen arrested their two-game losing streak in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, surviving a scare from the...
Sports
fbtw
Vegas-bound Inoue knocks out South Korea's Kim in Tokyo

Vegas-bound Inoue knocks out South Korea's Kim in Tokyo

15 hours ago
Japan's unbeaten Naoya Inoue retained his undisputed world super-bantamweight titles on Friday in style by knocking out South...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with