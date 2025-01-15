^

Sports

Top tennis stars to descend on Iloilo City for Governor's Cup

Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 3:18pm
Top tennis stars to descend on Iloilo City for Governor's Cup
Johnny Arcilla (left) and Eric Jed Olivarez

MANILA, Philippines — The new tennis season kicks off in grand style as Iloilo City welcomes the country’s premier players and rising stars for the Governor’s Cup National Open Championships, which will start on January 19 at the Iloilo Sports Complex courts.

Leading the charge in the top-ranking tournament are multi-titled stars Eric Jed Olivarez and Johnny Arcilla, joined by top contenders Ronard Joven, Vicente Anasta, JB Aguilar, Eric Jay Tangub, Fritz Verdad, John Kendrick Bona, RJ Saga and Allen Manlangit.

The weeklong championship features a 32-player draw, with a lucrative P100,000 top prize, along with a trophy and Philta-PPS, NTC-UTR points. The runner-up will take home P50,000. Additionally, the men’s doubles champions will win P50,000, adding more thrill to the competition sponsored by Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr.

In conjunction with the Kasadyaan and Dinagyang Festival celebrations, the Governor’s Cup National Juniors Championships will start on Friday, January 17, showcasing the future of Philippine tennis with titles up for grabs in nine age-group categories.

In the girls’ 18-and-under division, Alexandra Onte, Princess Tana, Sam Malbas and Aleeva Suace will vie for the crown. On the boys’ side, Antonio Ng Jr., Ian Ituriaga, Rizzjun Labindao and Theo Zapatos headline the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay has invited fans to enjoy the action, noting that the event showcases the best of Philippine tennis talent while celebrating the vibrant Kasadyaan and Dinagyang Festival. For inquiries, contact 0915-404-6464.

For the 16-and-U class, Jea Panizales, Isobel Alipo-on, Andrea Malbas and Claire Fungo lead the girls, while Labindao, Andria Rodriguez, Jairo Flores and Prince Cuenza spearhead the boys’ category.

Additional highlights include the 14-and-U division with Shaner Gabaldon, Theriz Zapatos, Grace Ansino and James Estrella among the standouts, and the 12-and-U category, where talents like Diana Alcarde, Abby Castigador, Marie Balbon and Prince Crisosto are expected to shine in the tournament held as part of the longest talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The 10-and-U unisex division promises thrilling matches, with favorites Balbon and Liza Yeban facing tough challenges from Kyrie Alturino, Christine Billones, Mohammed Blanca, Alekzander Lorenzo, Elix Castromayor, Josef Macalalag and Peter Matutino.

The tournament will also feature the boys’ and girls’ doubles, the Legends men’s doubles for the 50s and 60s categories, and the Classified men’s doubles Classes B and C, ensuring a packed schedule of high-quality tennis.

ERIC JED OLIVAREZ

JOHNNY ARCILLA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Former TNT Tropang Giga ace guard Mikey Williams is making a Philippine comeback with the Strong Group Athletics for the 34th...
Sports
fbtw
PSA toasts POC chief on January 27

PSA toasts POC chief on January 27

16 hours ago
The man who sparked the renaissance in Philippine sports gets a piece of the spotlight in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Awards: Philippine Olympic chief Tolentino is Executive of the Year

PSA Awards: Philippine Olympic chief Tolentino is Executive of the Year

1 day ago
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will be recognized as Executive of the Year during the traditional gala night by the...
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev destroys racket, survives Thai opponent

Medvedev destroys racket, survives Thai opponent

16 hours ago
Last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket and avoided a huge shock at the Australian Open on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Barako Cup lures 50 golf teams in Lipa

Barako Cup lures 50 golf teams in Lipa

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the 2nd Barako Cup golf tournament that headlines the Lipa City Fiesta 2025 in two world-class...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Record-setting Djokovic trumps Federer on way to Melbourne third round

Record-setting Djokovic trumps Federer on way to Melbourne third round

1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic dropped a set but regrouped to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday. In doing so, he surpassed...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round

Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Leylah Fernandez delivered a thrilling come-from-behind victory to advance to the third round of the Australian Open, overcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Kim, Jazz banner solid Philippine Open cast

Kim, Jazz banner solid Philippine Open cast

2 hours ago
Former Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) winners Sihwan Kim of the United States and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond banner...
Sports
fbtw
ZUS Coffee presses on in pursuit of PVL success

ZUS Coffee presses on in pursuit of PVL success

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
After claiming its first two victories in their infant Premier Volleyball League life, ZUS Coffee is hoping to sustain what...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with