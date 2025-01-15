Top tennis stars to descend on Iloilo City for Governor's Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The new tennis season kicks off in grand style as Iloilo City welcomes the country’s premier players and rising stars for the Governor’s Cup National Open Championships, which will start on January 19 at the Iloilo Sports Complex courts.

Leading the charge in the top-ranking tournament are multi-titled stars Eric Jed Olivarez and Johnny Arcilla, joined by top contenders Ronard Joven, Vicente Anasta, JB Aguilar, Eric Jay Tangub, Fritz Verdad, John Kendrick Bona, RJ Saga and Allen Manlangit.

The weeklong championship features a 32-player draw, with a lucrative P100,000 top prize, along with a trophy and Philta-PPS, NTC-UTR points. The runner-up will take home P50,000. Additionally, the men’s doubles champions will win P50,000, adding more thrill to the competition sponsored by Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr.

In conjunction with the Kasadyaan and Dinagyang Festival celebrations, the Governor’s Cup National Juniors Championships will start on Friday, January 17, showcasing the future of Philippine tennis with titles up for grabs in nine age-group categories.

In the girls’ 18-and-under division, Alexandra Onte, Princess Tana, Sam Malbas and Aleeva Suace will vie for the crown. On the boys’ side, Antonio Ng Jr., Ian Ituriaga, Rizzjun Labindao and Theo Zapatos headline the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay has invited fans to enjoy the action, noting that the event showcases the best of Philippine tennis talent while celebrating the vibrant Kasadyaan and Dinagyang Festival. For inquiries, contact 0915-404-6464.

For the 16-and-U class, Jea Panizales, Isobel Alipo-on, Andrea Malbas and Claire Fungo lead the girls, while Labindao, Andria Rodriguez, Jairo Flores and Prince Cuenza spearhead the boys’ category.

Additional highlights include the 14-and-U division with Shaner Gabaldon, Theriz Zapatos, Grace Ansino and James Estrella among the standouts, and the 12-and-U category, where talents like Diana Alcarde, Abby Castigador, Marie Balbon and Prince Crisosto are expected to shine in the tournament held as part of the longest talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The 10-and-U unisex division promises thrilling matches, with favorites Balbon and Liza Yeban facing tough challenges from Kyrie Alturino, Christine Billones, Mohammed Blanca, Alekzander Lorenzo, Elix Castromayor, Josef Macalalag and Peter Matutino.

The tournament will also feature the boys’ and girls’ doubles, the Legends men’s doubles for the 50s and 60s categories, and the Classified men’s doubles Classes B and C, ensuring a packed schedule of high-quality tennis.