Eumir Marcial responds to wife's cheating allegations, seeks to clear things up in 'proper forum'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 4:38pm
Philippines' Eumir Felix Marcial (in red) connects with a punch on Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev in the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 30, 2024.
AFP / Mohd Rasfan

MANILA, Philippines -- The camp of Eumir Marcial said that the Olympic bronze medalist will “answer all allegations against him head-on,” following posts made by the boxer’s wife accusing him of cheating, manipulation and physical abuse.

Marcial’s wife, Princess, posted on social media about Marcial’s supposed cheating “with his young mistress” last year.

In a Facebook post, Princess Marcial said that she will submit pieces of evidence against her husband to the court.

In a statement, Atty. Marlon Morada, the boxer's lawyer, said that their side has not received a formal complaint-affidavit yet from his wife.

"Following the recent social media posts of Mr. Eumir Marcial's wife, we advise Mr. Marcial to address or respond to the allegations against him in the proper forum. To date, our client has not yet received a formal complaint-affidavit from his wife or the appropriate government agency,” he said.

“Rest assured that as soon as we receive the complaint-affidavit, Mr. Marcial shall answer all the allegations against him head on. Despite the social media publication, Mr. Marcial chooses to keep family matters private and as such, shall address any and all allegations against him in the proper forum,” he added.

Morada underscored that the two-time Olympian “remains focused in his career and will continuously bring honor and pride to our country and our kababayans.”

“Mr. Marcial hopes that he will be vindicated as he undergoes our due process. Thank you."

Marcial, on Saturday morning, defended himself, telling members of the media that “not everything Princess said is true.”

“Kung sinasaktan ko siya, do you think na ganun ang mangyayari sa kaniya, na meron siyang pasa sa paa? Meron siyang [pasa sa mukha?] Aksidente ang nangyaring yun dahil pinoprotektahan ko yung sarili ko kaya nangyari yun,” Marcial said in a video posted by Brigada.

He also denied that he used their savings account to build a home for his supposed mistress.

“After Olympics, hindi ko man lang nabigyan ng maayos na pamumuhay yung magulang ko. Yung tatay ko, hindi ko man lang nabigyan ng sasakyan para maayos na makapunta sa hospital,” he said.

