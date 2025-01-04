^

Malixi closes in with 68, trails new leader by 3

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 4:34pm
Rianne Malixi
MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi continued her impressive form with a blazing five-under 68, surging to joint third and closing in on new leader Raegan Denton halfway through the Australia Master of the Amateurs in Braeside on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Filipina, currently ranked No. 3 in the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings, displayed resilience and skill in pursuit of back-to-back titles in one of Australia’s premier amateur championships.

Building on her three-birdie finish in the first round that saved her a 74, Malixi recorded an impressive eight birdies at the par-73 Southern Golf Club layout, off-setting three bogeys to vault seven places up the leaderboard.

Her two-round total of four-under 142 put her within striking distance of Denton, who turned in a 69 to take the lead at 139, just a stroke over fellow Australian Ella Scaysbrook, who shot a second consecutive 70 for a 140.

Teeing off at the back, Malixi carded a birdie on the 10th but gave it back with a bogey on the 12th. She then steadied herself, finishing her back nine with a birdie-par-birdie stretch for a two-under 35.

Malixi then shook off a bogey on the second hole, launching a three-birdie streak from the third. Despite another bogey on the sixth, she capped her round with another birdie-par-birdie finish to remain firmly in contention.

Malixi, who demonstrated poise despite the challenges on the course.

Denton, meanwhile, capitalized on her strong start, following a two-under 35 on the back nine with birdies on Nos. 2 and 5 to secure the lead. But Scaysbrook stayed consistent, matching her first-round output, even as former leader Sarah Hammett slipped to a 74, joined Malixi and Hyojin Yang (70) at third.

Lion Higo’s stellar 68 earned her solo sixth at 143.

With two rounds remaining and a cut looming after 54 holes, the competition promises an intense battle among the 84 talents. Aside from the championship trophy, the winner will secure coveted spots in the WPGA Championship of Australia and the Australian Women’s Classic, both co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour.

Malixi and majority of the rest are also using this tournament as a springboard for the Australian Women’s Golf Championship on Jan. 14-17 at the Cranbourne North Golf Club.

As the pressure mounts, Malixi is poised to leverage her momentum, aiming for yet another triumph in her rising golf career.

