^

Sports

Bucks trample Thunder to win NBA Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 12:27pm
Bucks trample Thunder to win NBA Cup
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter of the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP 

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup championship after obliterating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 97-81, Wednesday morning (Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Bucks, who did not lose a game in the NBA Cup, broke the game wide open in the second half to seize the championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered Milwaukee with a triple-double of 26 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals. Damian Lillard added 23 markers, four dimes and four boards for the winning team, who missed Khris Middleton in the game.

The two teams were kept in a close fight in the opening minutes of the third quarter after a Jalen Williams 3-pointer to keep the Thunder within striking distance, 57-53.

But a 12-4 run capped by a putback by Antetokounmpo pushed the Bucks’ lead to 12, 69-57, with less than six minutes to go in the third.

Oklahoma City pulled to within 11, 66-77, in the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 blitz capped by a trey by Brook Lopez made it a 20 point lead, 86-66.

This was enough separation for Milwaukee, as they thwarted runs by the Thunder.

Oklahoma City was only able to cut the lead to as low as 15, 88-73, but timely shots by Lillard, AJ Green and Gary Trent Jr. down the stretch were just too much to overcome.

Lopez had a near double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds, while Trent had 13 markers as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Williams added 18 markers, while Isaiah Hartenstein tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. 

The Bucks are the second NBA Cup champions after the Los Angeles Lakers won against the Indiana Pacers last year.

Each player of the winning team will receive $500,000 as prize.

BASKETBALL

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP star Cagulangan to play for Suwon KT in Korean Basketball League

UP star Cagulangan to play for Suwon KT in Korean Basketball League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
UP Fighting Maroons ace point guard JD Cagulangan is taking his talents to the Korean Basketball League (KBL) after a grandiose...
Sports
fbtw
No rancor, only handshakes

No rancor, only handshakes

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
In last Sunday’s column previewing Game Three of the UAAP men’s basketball Finals, it was mentioned that “while...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Goldwin touch

UP’s Goldwin touch

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It was UP coach Goldwin Monteverde’s time to shine again. The Fighting Maroons are back on the UAAP men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
No crying over spilled milk for Archers

No crying over spilled milk for Archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
There will be no rest for the weary as La Salle reenters training camp after the holidays to brace for redemption in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
JD signs with Sonicboom

JD signs with Sonicboom

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
From Diliman to South Korea.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vinicius, Bonmati named FIFA Best players of the year

Vinicius, Bonmati named FIFA Best players of the year

2 hours ago
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior won the FIFA Best men's player of the year award at a ceremony in Doha, while Barcelona...
Sports
fbtw
NBA All-Star Game to have mini-tournament format in 2025

NBA All-Star Game to have mini-tournament format in 2025

2 hours ago
The NBA All-Star Game will feature a new mini-tournament format in 2025, with Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny...
Sports
fbtw
CD, FiberXers back in groove

CD, FiberXers back in groove

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Cheick Diallo rediscovered his high-scoring self and with that, Converge moved back on track.
Sports
fbtw
Murray&rsquo;s late shot lifts Nuggets past Kings

Murray’s late shot lifts Nuggets past Kings

13 hours ago
Jamal Murray scored a team-high 28 points and hit the go-ahead hoop with 8.6 seconds remaining as the Denver Nuggets outlasted...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with