Bucks trample Thunder to win NBA Cup

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter of the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup championship after obliterating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 97-81, Wednesday morning (Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Bucks, who did not lose a game in the NBA Cup, broke the game wide open in the second half to seize the championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered Milwaukee with a triple-double of 26 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals. Damian Lillard added 23 markers, four dimes and four boards for the winning team, who missed Khris Middleton in the game.

The two teams were kept in a close fight in the opening minutes of the third quarter after a Jalen Williams 3-pointer to keep the Thunder within striking distance, 57-53.

But a 12-4 run capped by a putback by Antetokounmpo pushed the Bucks’ lead to 12, 69-57, with less than six minutes to go in the third.

Oklahoma City pulled to within 11, 66-77, in the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 blitz capped by a trey by Brook Lopez made it a 20 point lead, 86-66.

This was enough separation for Milwaukee, as they thwarted runs by the Thunder.

Oklahoma City was only able to cut the lead to as low as 15, 88-73, but timely shots by Lillard, AJ Green and Gary Trent Jr. down the stretch were just too much to overcome.

Lopez had a near double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds, while Trent had 13 markers as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Williams added 18 markers, while Isaiah Hartenstein tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

The Bucks are the second NBA Cup champions after the Los Angeles Lakers won against the Indiana Pacers last year.

Each player of the winning team will receive $500,000 as prize.