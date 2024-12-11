Quiambao comes off the bench to will Archers to series-extending Game 2 win

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (28) drives past the defense of UP's Francis Lopez (17) during Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball finals Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines -- Just a few minutes before Wednesday's tip-off of Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament finals, Kevin Quiambao was officially proclaimed a back-to-back season Most Valuable Player.

Come the start of the game, Quiambao was not named in the starting lineup for the La Salle Green Archers, whose backs are firmly against the wall against a University of the Philippines side going for the kill.

However, he was the first player off the bench for the Taft-based squad, subbing in at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter.

At the game’s end, he still recorded the most number of minutes for the Green Archers, seeing the floor for 32 minutes and 18 seconds. He finished with a game-high 22 points, 11 of which coming in the final quarter. He also had nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.

After the must-win Game 2, La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said that Quiambao’s willingness to go off the bench showcases his character.

“Well, when we were planning about how we're going to approach Game 2, there were a lot of discussions amongst the coaches. And I guess the moment I just told KQ, 'KQ, you're not going to start,' [and he said] 'Okay, coach',” Robinson told reporters.

“I mean, that's already a sign of somebody that trusts the system, trusts the person that's calling it. And you don't hear any questions from him, he's not going to dwell. I mean, no reaction,” he added.

With Quiambao going off the bench, La Salle had a 35-11 advantage in bench points. Aside from his 22 points, only Raven Gonzales (eight points) and CJ Austria (five points) scored off the bench.

“He said, kung ano ang makakabuti sa team, doon ako, coach.”

Usually, it is Mike Phillips who goes off the bench for La Salle. The hardworking forward, who is also a member of the league’s Mythical Five, started just three games in the eliminations.

This time, it was Quiambao’s turn, who sparked the Green Archers’ comeback from nine points down in the fourth quarter, 55-64.

The forward then scored 11 points in a span of seven minutes, starting with a layup that got La Salle going early on in the fourth.

And with UP leading by seven, 73-66, with 4:33 remaining after a Francis Lopez deuce, Mike Phillips scored on a 2-pointer. It was then followed by back-to-back triples by Quiambao, who had difficulties fending off the defense of the Fighting Maroons, to give La Salle a 74-73 lead.

After Quentin Millora-Brown and Phillips traded baskets with a little over a minute remaining, the two teams, including Quiambao, missed free throws down the stretch.

However, the Green Archers ultimately maintained the upper hand to force the winner-take-all rubber match.

Robinson added that the team “just really held onto our faith.”

“We were telling ourselves that if it’s going to be given to us, it’s gonna be given. But we just kept on holding onto each other. We were making mistakes, but these guys were just supporting each other,” he said.

“I think it’s really the bond that was set. Again, being grateful for all the things that we’ve been through, we just trying to hold onto that, those experiences and I guess heading to this game, we were clear with what we wanted as individuals and what we wanted as a team,” he added.

“Again, the win was just given to us, and we are just grateful and happy that we get to play on Sunday. We’re just so excited for that game.”

Game 3 will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.