Ajido sets SEA Age swimming record

MANILA, Philippines -- Jamesray Mishael Ajido captured the Philippines' first gold medal in record fashion on Saturday in the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships at the Assumption University swimming pool in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ajido, who made mark early this year after winning the country's lone gold medal in the Asian Age Group Championships last February in New Clark City, lived up to his status as the country's premier junior standout, clinching the gold medal in the boys 14-15 50-meter butterfly in new meet record of 25.53 seconds.

The 15-year-old Dela Salle Greenhills Grade 9 student broke the record of Vietnamese Nguyen Hoang Khang (25.71) established in the 2018 edition.

Ajido beat Indonesian Gusti Pramana (25.98) and Khattawan Juhara of Thailand (26.00) and boost the morale of the 12-man Philippine Team formed by the Philippine Aquatics. Inc. (PAI) and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Ajido's victory avenged his silver medal finishes in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly in the opening day on Friday.

World Championship campaigner Jasmine Mojdeh also claimed a silver in her opening event in the girl's 100m fly, while Ivo Nikolai Enot captured the bronze in the boys 100m backstroke.

"We missed three gold medals yesterday by narrow margins in three events. However, I’m glad that James won a gold medal and broke a SEA Age record today. Looking forward to Day 3 — I hope we can win more medals!" said national head coach Ramil Ilustre.