Escamis, Cardinals shoot for long-awaited NCAA crown

MANILA, Philippines — Clint Escamis and the Mapua Cardinals will try to end the school’s 33-year championship wait as they go for the College of St. Benilde Blazers’ jugular Saturday in NCAA Season 100 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cardinals took the series opener, 84-73, last Sunday, December 1, with Clint Escamis going supernova with a 30-point effort that gave them a 1-0 lead in their short but sweet best-of-three series and on the cusp of claiming their first seniors cage crown since last winning it all in 1991.

It will be the sixth crown overall for Mapua if it ends up claiming its destiny.

A decider, if necessary, is slated Saturday also at the Big Dome.

Escamis said they hope they’ve learned something from the past and not repeat the mistakes of last year when they also went up a game before imploding in the next two and succumbing to eventual champion San Beda.

“Marami kami natutunan last year. You don't win a championship in Game 1,” said the reigning Most Valuable Player. “Cramps was also an issue last year kaya nag load management kami coming into Game 2 and kailangan din talaga rest.”

Escamis will again be the focal point of Mapua’s attack after delivering a tour-de-force performance in Game 1 when he eluded CSB’s double-teaming defense at will.

Mapua also did well in defense, slowing down MVP race leader Allen Liwag when it mattered and double-teaming a dazed Tony Ynot, who was usually their go-to-guy in the clutch.

“Depensa pa rin talaga magiging susi,” said Mapua mentor Randy Alcantara.

For CSB coach Charles Tiu, they would need to be tougher to have a chance.

“We had too many turnovers and were too nervous,” said Tiu. “It would really take toughness for us to get back in the series.”

Meanwhile, Liwag is expected to receive his MVP award in simple awarding rites more than an hour before the 2:30 p.m. duel.

But it would be empty if Liwag and the Blazers lose the crown.