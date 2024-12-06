Pampanga goes for sweep, historic MPBL title

MANILA, Philippines — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns shoot for the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 6th Season crown when they tangle with the Quezon Huskers on Saturday in Game 3 of the National Finals at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Game time is 7 p.m.

After sweeping the Huskers in Dubai in Game 1, 88-81, and Game 2, 79-60, the Giant Lanterns appear poised to cut short the best-of-five series at their home court and become the MPBL's first back-to-back champions.

Justine Baltazar is certain to retain the Most Valuable Player plum, averaging 18.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3 steals and 1.5 blocks in the finals, where the Giant Lanterns, the North Division champion, have proved better than the Huskers, the South Division titlist, in all aspects.

Pampanga paced Quezon in total rebounds (101-88), assists (51-44), steals (17-16) and blocks (7-3) and committed fewer turnovers (29-31), reasons why the Giant Lanterns led for an imposing 39 minutes and 18 seconds in Game 1 and 36:11 in Game 2. The Huskers seized control for only 24 seconds in Game 1 and one minute and 30 seconds in Game 2.

Other key players for Pampanga head coach Gov. Dennis Pineda are Archie Concepcion, MJ Garcia, Encho Serrano, Kurt Reyson and Brandon Ramirez.

Following his 20-point explosion in Game 2, Reyson is averaging 14 points, 6.5 assists, 4 rebounds and 1.5 steals while filling in the role of Serrano, who got ejected in the first quarter of Game 1 and suspended for Game 2.

Concepcion is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists and Ramirez 8.5 points plus nine rebounds.

Jhaymo Eguilos, Raymond Binuya and Rence Alcoriza have also stepped up for the Giant Lanterns, who are pouncing on the Huskers' manpower shortage and shooting woes.

Already feeling the absence of skipper Gab Banal due to a hurting groin, the Huskers were further hampered by LJay Gonzales' jaw injury in the first quarter, resulting to a zero output in Game 1 and two points in Game 2.

Sniper Judel Fuentes is also struggling, averaging 10 points while making only 3-of-24 triple attempts plus seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Huskers, who are also getting sub-par performances from Ximone Sandagon (6.5 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1 steal), Jason Opiso (4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals), and Mon Abundo (3.5 points. 4 rebounds, 5.5 assists).

Raising their game for Quezon Coach Eric Gonzales in the Finals are Rodel Gravera (14.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal) and Al Francis Tamsi (9.5 points, 3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal).

Apart from being unbeaten in the MPBL playoffs since 2023, the Giant Lanterns also shine at home with 13 straight wins thus far.

No wonder, the Giant Lanterns are solid picks to mark another milestone after becoming the first Philippine team to win a championship game on foreign soil on December 1.