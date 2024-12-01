^

Sports

Arana keys Converge’s escape act vs Magnolia

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 7:47pm
Arana keys Convergeâ€™s escape act vs Magnolia
Converge's Justin Arana (middle) powers through the defense of the Magnolia Hotshots Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Arana hit the game-winning layup with 5.8 seconds remaining to complete the Converge FiberXers’ come-from-behind win against the Magnolia Hotshots, 93-91, in their PBA Commissioners’ Cup matchup Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. 

Converge finished the game with an 8-0 run to tally its second win in three games. 

Arana finished with 24 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. Alec Stockton added 18 markers, 10 dimes and seven boards. 

With Magnolia leading by six, 91-85, with 2:31 remaining after a Mark Barroca floater, import Converge Cheick Diallo completed a three-point play to cut the lead to three, 88-91, with 1:16 left. 

The FiberXers then forced a stop on the other end after showcasing impeccable defense.

Stockton grabbed the rebound and went the other way, pulling up from behind the arc and hitting the triple to tie it up at 91 with 43.7 seconds to go. 

After another miss by Zav Lucero in the next possession, the ball went to the hands of Stockton, who then denied a screen by Diallo.

He rushed to the bucket and found Arana down low, who sank the layup off the glass to finally grab the lead. 

Jerrick Ahanmisi missed the trey with time winding down that would have given the Hotshots the lead, to solidify the FiberXers’ victory. 

Kent Racal and Diallo added 10 apiece for Converge. The former had two rebounds and an assist, while the latter had 16 boards. 

Ricardo Ratliffe powered his way inside for Magnolia with 25 markers and 19 boards to go with three swats and three dimes. 

Jerom Lastimosa added 14 points and two assists, while Ian Sangalang and Ahanmisi had 12 apiece. 

The Hotshots led by 20, 65-45, in the third after a Lucero layup. 

A 19-4 run by the FiberXers, though, sliced the lead to just five, 64-69, in the same quarter. 

A short 6-0 burst pushed the lead once again to 11, 75-64, but Converge was able to keep in step with Magnolia before the late run that turned things around. 

The 1-1 Hotshots will try to regain their winning ways against NorthPort on Wednesday, while the 2-1 Converge will have a lengthy layoff before taking on the same Batang Pier squad on December 12.

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Road Warriors redeem selves from huge loss

Road Warriors redeem selves from huge loss

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Robert Bolick and NLEX went on full bounce-back mode on the road to quickly atone for their opening-game meltdown.
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 too hot for Nxled

Capital1 too hot for Nxled

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Capital1 Solar needed a massive second-set fightback to snare a 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Nxled yesterday for...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Cup: Hawks in, Lakers out

NBA Cup: Hawks in, Lakers out

20 hours ago
De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points off the bench as the Atlanta Hawks beat league-leading Cleveland again on to advance...
Sports
fbtw
National junior netfest unfolds in Cotabato

National junior netfest unfolds in Cotabato

20 hours ago
Local star Dhea Cua is targeting two titles in the girls’ division of the Cotabato City National Juniors Tennis Championships,...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals, Blazers begin title showdown

Cardinals, Blazers begin title showdown

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Mapua has been waiting 33 years to reclaim its old place at the NCAA pedestal while St. Benilde for 24 years has been longing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa maintains 2nd MVP plum isn't enough

Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa maintains 2nd MVP plum isn't enough

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Ateneo Blue Eagle Kacey dela Rosa said she is still far from the player she wants to be, after the presumptive back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Russell on pole as Verstappen given grid penalty for Qatar Grand Prix

Russell on pole as Verstappen given grid penalty for Qatar Grand Prix

10 hours ago
Newly-crowned four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been stripped of pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix for impeding...
Sports
fbtw

Lanterns, Huskers lock horns in Dubai

20 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns and the Quezon Huskers are making history here when they clash in Game 1 of the MPBL National Finals at the Al Nasr Club tonight.
Sports
fbtw

No lead is ever safe

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
In the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup, comebacks are making headlines as so far, two teams recovered from big early deficits to win in dramatic fashion. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with