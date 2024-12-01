Arana keys Convergeâ€™s escape act vs Magnolia

Arana keys Converge’s escape act vs Magnolia

Converge's Justin Arana (middle) powers through the defense of the Magnolia Hotshots Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Arana hit the game-winning layup with 5.8 seconds remaining to complete the Converge FiberXers’ come-from-behind win against the Magnolia Hotshots, 93-91, in their PBA Commissioners’ Cup matchup Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Converge finished the game with an 8-0 run to tally its second win in three games.

Arana finished with 24 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. Alec Stockton added 18 markers, 10 dimes and seven boards.

With Magnolia leading by six, 91-85, with 2:31 remaining after a Mark Barroca floater, import Converge Cheick Diallo completed a three-point play to cut the lead to three, 88-91, with 1:16 left.

The FiberXers then forced a stop on the other end after showcasing impeccable defense.

Stockton grabbed the rebound and went the other way, pulling up from behind the arc and hitting the triple to tie it up at 91 with 43.7 seconds to go.

After another miss by Zav Lucero in the next possession, the ball went to the hands of Stockton, who then denied a screen by Diallo.

He rushed to the bucket and found Arana down low, who sank the layup off the glass to finally grab the lead.

Jerrick Ahanmisi missed the trey with time winding down that would have given the Hotshots the lead, to solidify the FiberXers’ victory.

Kent Racal and Diallo added 10 apiece for Converge. The former had two rebounds and an assist, while the latter had 16 boards.

Ricardo Ratliffe powered his way inside for Magnolia with 25 markers and 19 boards to go with three swats and three dimes.

Jerom Lastimosa added 14 points and two assists, while Ian Sangalang and Ahanmisi had 12 apiece.

The Hotshots led by 20, 65-45, in the third after a Lucero layup.

A 19-4 run by the FiberXers, though, sliced the lead to just five, 64-69, in the same quarter.

A short 6-0 burst pushed the lead once again to 11, 75-64, but Converge was able to keep in step with Magnolia before the late run that turned things around.

The 1-1 Hotshots will try to regain their winning ways against NorthPort on Wednesday, while the 2-1 Converge will have a lengthy layoff before taking on the same Batang Pier squad on December 12.