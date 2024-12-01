^

Immaculada Concepcion squads bound for UCAL volleyball finals

Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 7:39pm
Immaculada Concepcion squads bound for UCAL volleyball finals
The ICC Lady Blue Hawks celebrate their straight-sets win over the LPU-Batangas Lady Pirates.
MANILA, Philippines — Newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College continued to impress, sending its men’s and women’s teams to the best-of-three finals of the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 Volleyball Tournament held last Saturday, November 30, at the UB Gym in Batangas City. 

Heroes abound for the ICC Blue Hawks on the day the country honored the great Andres Bonifacio as the Caloocan-based school pulled off a dramatic 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 15-9 win over the defending champions Philippine Christian University Dolphins in their knockout semis match.

High-leaping Gio Devosora led ICC players with 21 points off 21 attacks, three blocks and a service ace to clinch the Best Player of the Game honors in the tourney backed by Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

The Blue Hawks will face host University of Batangas in the finals starting on December 3.

Meanwhile, the Brahmans advanced to the finals undefeated as they clobbered bitter rival Lyceum University of the Philippines-Batangas, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21. Equally impressive were the Lady Blue Hawks, who scored a commanding 25-20, 25-13, 27-25 win over the Lady Pirates.

In the finals, the Lady Blue Hawks battle the UB Brahmans, who likewise produced a straight-set 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Lady Dolphins.

