Tolentino posts triple-double as Batang Pier overtake Dyip

NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) puts up a shot over the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip during their PBA Commissioner's Cup duel Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Arvin Tolentino recorded a triple-double to power the NorthPort Batang Pier over the all-Filipino Terrafirma Dyip, 113-101, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup duel Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tolentino scattered 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists on 8-of-18 shooting to lead the Batang Pier to a 2-0 start in the import-laden conference.

Kadeem Jack also dominated inside with 32 points and 15 rebounds as he feasted on an all-Filipino Terrafirma squad.

The Dyip’s import, Ryan Richards, played all but one second in the game. And, NorthPort dominated right from the get-go.

They led by 20 in the second quarter, 54-34, after Jack hit a jumper.

The advantage ballooned to as much as 23 points, 106-83, in the fourth, after a Paolo Taha layup off a dime from Tolentino which gave him the triple-double.

A 14-2 run capped by a 4-pointer by Stanley Pringle cut the deficit to 11, 97-108, with 1:23 remaining, but a Fran Yu trey kept Terrafirma at bay, 111-97.

Yu had a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists, while Joshua Munzon had 12. William Navarro chipped in 10.

Pre-conference acquisition Vic Manuel powered the Dyip with 23 points and five rebounds. Rookie Mark Nonoy had 21 points, while Stanley Pringle and Kevin Ferrer added 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

Terrafirma dropped to 0-2 in the season.