^

Sports

Sibol bags silver in first Asian Esports Games womens' Mobile Legends

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 10:01am
Sibol bags silver in first Asian Esports Games womens' Mobile Legends
Sibol thus adds another silver medal to its collection as it closes out the 2024 season.
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — The country's national esports team Sibol took home the silver medal in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang event in the first Asian Esports Games (AEG) held offline in Bangkok, Thailand.

The inaugural event was a new regional tournament created by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) for AESF countries and was organized by the Thailand Esports Federation with AESF as the sanctioning body. The tournament featured three titles: MLBB, eFootball and Arena of Valor.

A total of 20 teams across Asia competed in the MLBB event, with the Philippines and fierce rival Indonesia drawn in Group D.

The best-of-one group stages saw the Philippines drop a game against Indonesia, but the team was quick to defeat Nepal, Brunei and Sri Lanka to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Against China in the first round of the playoffs, Sibol took a quick 2-0 victory to finally meet Cambodia, which the former has been holding a torch against since losing to the country during the World Esports Championship (WEC) Asian qualifiers.

Sibol exacted payback with a quick 12-minute Game 1 win. But Cambodia managed to stay alive, forcing a decider after a late Game 2 win to equalize. Sibol then secured a bronze medal after an almost 16th-minute Game 3 to move on to the upper bracket finals against Indonesia.

Fresh from their WEC win, the Indonesian squad swept the Filipinos to drop to the lower bracket against China. But Sibol was not deterred, managing to stop the Chinese team's win streak (2-1) to once again take on Indonesia for the gold medal.

In the best-of-seven gold medal match, the 33-minute Game 1 saw Sibol turn the tides and take the opener, only for Indonesia to answer back with a quick Game 2 win in under 12 minutes. Game 3 saw Sibol with better plays to take a series lead at 2-1, but the Indonesians were fueled by their loss to the same players during the Esports World Cup and dominated Sibol in the next three games to secure the gold medal, 2-4.

Sibol thus adds another silver medal to its collection as it closes out the 2024 season. All eyes will be on how the team prepares for the tournaments next year, especially for the esports event at the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand in December 2025.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS

SIBOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Cheick Diallo powered Converge to a triumphant debut in the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup, unleashing a double-double...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Optimism is brewing for Gilas Pilipinas with “future superstars” Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos, Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is keen on keeping the 15-man pool of the national team intact, but admitted that everything...
Sports
fbtw

Road blocks await Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It won’t be easy sailing for Gilas in the third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window. Although coach Tim Cone’s charges are unbeaten in four games over two windows, their next games will be on the road against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fiberxers rip Dyip to shreds

Fiberxers rip Dyip to shreds

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
For the second straight conference, Converge started its campaign with a blowout against Terrafirma.
Sports
fbtw
Falcons reach Final Four via backdoor

Falcons reach Final Four via backdoor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Adamson put on a methodical performance from start to finish and marched to the UAAP Final Four with a 68-55 disposal of University...
Sports
fbtw

Depilo rolls, dispatches Arbole

11 hours ago
Rico Depilo continued his inspiring run at the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational, dominating 17th-seed Art Arbole, 6&4, to secure his spot in the quarterfinals of the P2 million event at the TCC course...
Sports
fbtw
Tecson, Sobrepe&ntilde;a lead CJHGC golf winners

Tecson, Sobrepeña lead CJHGC golf winners

11 hours ago
Bayani Tecson shot the lowest gross of five-under-par 64 to lead winners in Camp John Hay Golf Club’s silver anniversary...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with