PPS Dipolog netfest sets spotlight on top junior players

Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 12:19pm
PPS Dipolog netfest sets spotlight on top junior players
Tennis stock photo
via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Pete Bandala and Ayl Gonzaga are set to showcase their skills and talent as they go for a double-title run in the Dipolog City National Juniors Tennis Championships, which kicks off Friday at the RGS and Mibang courts in Zamboanga del Norte.

The event follows the duo’s recent bid in the Governor’s Cup in Pagadian City, where they excelled in their respective age groups but fell just short of claiming titles in higher divisions.

Bandala, 16, enters the tournament with renewed confidence and is determined to claim dual victories in front of a supportive hometown crowd. But he’ll face stiff competition in his age category from Rain Niñal, John Cjes and Reid Revil.

Bandala, Niñal and Cajes are also contenders in the 18-and-U division of the event presented by Dunlop, where second seed Jan Ezrael Docor adds to the challenge.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old Gonzaga, from Zambales, braces for intense matches in the her age group, which includes Cherika Sanchez, Francine Wong and Gabrielle Bulado. In the 16-and-U class, Sanchez, Gonzaga, Jana Ligason and Marlyn Mesional are also among the formidable contenders.

Gonzaga is also aiming for a strong performance in the premier 18-and-U category, where she joins a talented lineup, including Jana Ligason, Marie Tare, Alanierose Saldia, among others.

In the younger division, expect fierce competition as well with Marcus Go, Prince Centino, Yvan Madrona and Revil gearing up for showdowns in the boys’ 14-and-U group, while Centino, Madrona, Sherwin Gom-Os and Jay Miñoza are likely to contest the 12-and-U title.

Preparing for a clash in the girls’ 12-and-U division are Wong and Alexa Manahan, while Liam Dalaygonand Francis Dadan head the youngest 10-and-U unisex category.

The Grout 2 tournament, part of the nationwide talent-search backed by Palawan Pawnshop led by president/CEO Bobby Castro, is sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports.

TENNIS
Philstar
