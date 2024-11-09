TNT's Pogoy relishes overcoming health scare to cop latest PBA title

MANILA, Philippines -- Last year, TNT Tropang Giga gunner RR Pogoy was forced to sit out due to a rare heart condition.

In October last year, Pogoy had to rest a few months due to myocarditis.

Fast forward to 13 months later, he is on top of the Philippine basketball world anew.

Pogoy’s TNT Tropang Giga repeated as the PBA Governors’ Cup champions after outlasting Barangay Ginebra, 95-85, in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

There, Pogoy had 13 points and two rebounds on an efficient 5-of-9 clip from the field and 3-of-4 3-pointers.

With Ginebra leading by three, 83-80, at the halfway point of the fourth, Pogoy dialed in a triple and connected to tie the game up.

After Justin Brownlee broke the ice and pushed the Gin Kings ahead, 85-83, Kelly Williams, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Pogoy teamed up for the championship-clinching 12-0 run to grab the title.

TNT was leading by six, 91-85, after a Williams layup, then the 32-year-old sniper hit the dagger triple with less than a minute to go to put the cherry on top.

After the game, Pogoy relished the moment, as the last time he won a championship in the PBA – the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup – he was injured.

“Sobrang sarap talaga kasi nung last nag-champion kami, injured ako e. So yung nasa isip ko talaga mag-champion sa Araneta. Kasi yung unang champion ko bubble. Sabi ko, sana mag-champion sa Araneta na nakakalaro ako,” he told reporters.

“So, tapos yun, nakaka-shoot pa ako ng mga dagger 3s. Nung pumasok yung mga 3 points ko, parang nasa alapaap ako e. Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam,” he added.

Pogoy is one of the most consistent players in the best-of-seven series, averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

He also took turns in defending Brownlee and RJ Abarrientos, who exploded for a career-high 31 points in Game 6.

“Ang masasabi ko lang talaga is grace talaga ni Lord, blessings talaga ni Lord lahat ito,” he said.

“Sinabihan ako ng doktor, pahinga ng six months, tignan kung gagaling, but bigla nung second checkup, nawala lahat. So grace and blessings lang talaga ni Lord lahat ng ito,” he added.

The Cebuano sharpshooter has won three PBA championships thus far.