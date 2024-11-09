^

Sports

TNT's Pogoy relishes overcoming health scare to cop latest PBA title

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 11:56am
TNT's Pogoy relishes overcoming health scare to cop latest PBA title
TNT's RR Pogoy
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- Last year, TNT Tropang Giga gunner RR Pogoy was forced to sit out due to a rare heart condition.

In October last year, Pogoy had to rest a few months due to myocarditis.

Fast forward to 13 months later, he is on top of the Philippine basketball world anew.

Pogoy’s TNT Tropang Giga repeated as the PBA Governors’ Cup champions after outlasting Barangay Ginebra, 95-85, in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

There, Pogoy had 13 points and two rebounds on an efficient 5-of-9 clip from the field and 3-of-4 3-pointers.

With Ginebra leading by three, 83-80, at the halfway point of the fourth, Pogoy dialed in a triple and connected to tie the game up.

After Justin Brownlee broke the ice and pushed the Gin Kings ahead, 85-83, Kelly Williams, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Pogoy teamed up for the championship-clinching 12-0 run to grab the title.

TNT was leading by six, 91-85, after a Williams layup, then the 32-year-old sniper hit the dagger triple with less than a minute to go to put the cherry on top.

After the game, Pogoy relished the moment, as the last time he won a championship in the PBA – the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup – he was injured.

“Sobrang sarap talaga kasi nung last nag-champion kami, injured ako e. So yung nasa isip ko talaga mag-champion sa Araneta. Kasi yung unang champion ko bubble. Sabi ko, sana mag-champion sa Araneta na nakakalaro ako,” he told reporters.

“So, tapos yun, nakaka-shoot pa ako ng mga dagger 3s. Nung pumasok yung mga 3 points ko, parang nasa alapaap ako e. Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam,” he added.

Pogoy is one of the most consistent players in the best-of-seven series, averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

He also took turns in defending Brownlee and RJ Abarrientos, who exploded for a career-high 31 points in Game 6.

“Ang masasabi ko lang talaga is grace talaga ni Lord, blessings talaga ni Lord lahat ito,” he said.

“Sinabihan ako ng doktor, pahinga ng six months, tignan kung gagaling, but bigla nung second checkup, nawala lahat. So grace and blessings lang talaga ni Lord lahat ng ito,” he added.

The Cebuano sharpshooter has won three PBA championships thus far.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

RR POGOY

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bronny slides to G-League

Bronny slides to G-League

13 hours ago
Bronny James, the 20-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been assigned by the Los Angeles Lakers to their G-League...
Sports
fbtw
Governor&rsquo;s Cup in Pagadian on

Governor’s Cup in Pagadian on

13 hours ago
Junior tennis went full swing as the Governor’s Cup National Championships came off the wraps Thursday at the DAO Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Ramirez: The Filipino freediving phenom

Ramirez: The Filipino freediving phenom

13 hours ago
In the vibrant waters off Mabini, Batangas, where the ocean depth mirrors the sky’s limitless expanse, a young Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Barba relishes new role for Lyceum

Barba relishes new role for Lyceum

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Lyceum’s John Barba gave up his starting position to come off the bench and have a clearer and better shot at contributing...
Sports
fbtw

7-foot import boards Dyip

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The sky’s the limit for imports in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup starting Nov. 27 and with no height restriction, the door is wide open for towering giants to storm the hardcourt.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Six-month PVL All-Filipino unfolds

Six-month PVL All-Filipino unfolds

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Akari and Galeries Tower will break the ice when the Premier Volleyball League takes a giant leap with a breakthrough six-month...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek out of ATP Finals

Swiatek out of ATP Finals

13 hours ago
World number two Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the WTA Finals on Thursday after Barbora Krejcikova defeated Coco Gauff to...
Sports
fbtw
NU, FEU dispute finals slot

NU, FEU dispute finals slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Three-peat seeking National U aims to move closer to the coveted goal when it takes on unbeaten Far Eastern U in the knockout...
Sports
fbtw

Stronger and stronger

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The second leg of The Asian Tournament Winter Tournament shows how quickly things can get even better. After a turnaround of just days after a very successful one-week first leg in Passi City, Iloilo, TAT has even...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with