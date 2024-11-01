Solid Saso inches closer with 67 as Wakimoto holds sway

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the third tee during the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 at Pinnacle Country Club on September 27, 2024 in Rogers, Arkansas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso showcased her formidable skillset on Friday in the Toto Japan Classic, coming through with a bogey-free five-under 67 to jump back into contention at Seta Golf Course in Shiga.

Building on a strong finish from Thursday’s round of 69, Saso’s precision iron play was on full display. This time, the Filipina-Japanese golfer strategically birdied three par-4s and a par-3, adding a closing birdie on the par-5 18th to complete her round.

With a two-round total of 136, the ICTSI-backed ace climbed from 15th to a share of eighth, now only five shots behind leader Hana Wakimoto. Wakimoto, who stunned the field with an opening 63.

Wakimoto continued her impressive run with a 68, marked by five birdies and a single bogey on the par-3 15th, reaching 131 for a two-stroke lead over Yealimi Noh and Ariya Jutanugarn, who both assembled 133s after rounds of 65 and 68, respectively.

Rio Takeda is one stroke back at 134 following a 65, while former World No. 1 Jin Young Ko slowed slightly with a 70 but still sits at fifth with 135, alongside Saiki Fujita and Marina Alex, who shot 66 and 67, respectively.

Saso has kept a clean card through 36 holes, relying on a steady 264-yard average drive and hitting 10 fairways, while reaching 14 greens in regulation. Her short game has held strong with only 27 putts, even though she managed just one of two saves from the bunkers.

Since her US Women’s Open victory in June, Saso’s season has seen ups and downs, including five missed cuts in her next eight tournaments.

A fourth-place showing at the Kroger Queen City Championship seemed like a breakthrough, but she missed the cut again at the NW Arkansas Championship. Her recent form showed promise with a tied for 18th finish at last week’s Maybank Championship, where she tied with ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan.

On Friday, after opening with four pars, Saso jumpstarted her round with consecutive birdies on Nos. 5 and 6. She added another birdie on the 10th and capped off her round with birdies on the 15th and 18th to solidify her place in the mix as she eyes a home-turf victory.