Constantino clinches Order of Merit crown after gutsy Negros performance

MANILA, Philippines — Big surprises often come in small packages, and Harmie Constantino’s rise to the top of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit in 2024 proves the point. For those who have watched her journey, this victory was no surprise.

Despite her stature, Constantino’s game packs a punch, and her second OOM win showcases both her skill and determination.

Starting the season with a bang, Constantino claimed three victories (Palos Verdes, Caliraya Springs and the Philippine Masters) in the tour’s opening four legs, setting the stage for what seemed destined to be a standout season.

But just as expectations soared, she faced challenges, struggling to maintain her momentum in the tour’s middle legs. Tournaments at Lakewood, Splendido Taal and Forest Hills saw her performance dip, with a mix of tough conditions and stronger competition testing her resilience.

Yet, Constantino never lost faith, pressing on with the belief that she could rise again.

Her resolve bore fruit in the season’s final leg at the storm-ridden ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic, where she faced fierce weather and the tournament was cut to 36 holes.

Rising to the occasion, Constantino delivered the tournament's best score — a resilient 69 over two rain-soaked days. Her performance edged out Sarah Ababa, not only securing the tournament victory but also clinching the OOM title.

With a final season earnings total of P730,500, she narrowly beat Ababa, whose strong season left her with P695,583 in earnings.

Chihiro Ikeda, who reigned in 2022, settled for third with winnings of P570,708, followed by Gretchen Villacencio (P546,375), Florence Bisera (P497,958), Mikha Fortuna (P449,750), Mafy Singson (P418,125), Marvi Monsalve (P347,208), last year’s OOM ruler Daniella Uy (P335,000) and Apple Fudolin (P326,875).

In capturing her fourth title of the season, Constantino also denied Ababa a third tournament win, reinforcing her standing as the LPGT’s top player. This victory echoed her OOM win in 2021, proving that, despite setbacks, her persistence and self-belief could carry her to the top.

Reflecting on the season, Constantino was candid about her journey.

“Even with the setbacks, I kept believing I could bounce back,” she said, underscoring her confidence amid challenges.

Her dominant start had boosted her confidence, but the mid-season challenges — including her slip to 11th place in both Iloilo and Bacolod — tested her determination.

However, her strong finish in Negros showcased her ability to shine under pressure, a quality that will serve her well as she prepares for the upcoming Match Play Championship.

Constantino’s season may have ended with an OOM title, but she’s not stopping there.

Determined to improve, she’s focused on refining her swing and strengthening her iron play, setting her sights on the Match Play Championship next month.

With her recent form and newfound confidence, Constantino is ready to make a lasting mark on the LPGT circuit.