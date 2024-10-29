PGFlex Invitational: Baclaan notches triple-double as Archers thwart Scorpions

Kean Baclaan recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help power the Archers to their second straight win in the preseason tournament.

MANILA, Philippines — Jhayzine Kean Baclaan produced a rare triple-double performance as La Salle defeated Centro Escolar University, 73-63, to stay undefeated in the PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament on Monday, October 28, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

A transferee from National University, the 5-foot-8 Baclaan recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help power the Archers to their second straight win in the preseason tournament presented by Quintana.

Meantime, Olivarez College bounced back from a 98-96 loss to Manila Central University last week with a 77-70 win over Adamson — thanks to the 22-point effort of Rodel Renon.

Also delivering significant numbers for the Sea Lions were Hakim Njiasse, who tallied 15 points and 11 boards, and Monsour Proel, who collected 11 points and 5 rebounds.

After an easy 61-40 winner over Immaculada Concepcion College also last week, CEU courageously tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but Jacob Cortez, Mason Amos, Bright Nwanko and Santi Romero joined forces to thwart their repeated attempts.

Like in the team’s 88-82 win over the Sea Lions in the opener a week ago, Cortez finished with 20 points as he once again displayed his vast repertoire of shots. He also had four rebounds and the same number of assists to highlight another solid all-around game.

But the story of the game was Amos’ improved shooting.

A disappointment the last time after making only six points on a dismal 1-of-10 shooting from the field, the 6-foot-7 Amos scattered three triples to match Baclaan’s 15-point effort. He also grabbed six boards.