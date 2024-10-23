^

Sports

Mia Esteban makes mark in pickleball

Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 1:49pm
Mia Esteban makes mark in pickleball
Mia Esteban and CJ Luna

MANILA, Philippines -- Camille “Mia” Esteban has created mixed reactions when she and partner CJ Luna won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event of the World Pickleball Championships in Bali, Indonesia last September.

Many have been taken by surprise by their remarkable finish knowing Esteban was just relatively new in the sport trying to be “in thing” these days in the country.

Even Esteban herself was nervous.

“I was definitely nervous because that was my first ever pickleball tournament,” recalled the charming Ateneo-educated Esteban. 

But to those who knew Esteban from the beginning – in and out – the incredible feat in a tier-5 event and the biggest in Asia was bound to happen.

For the uninitiated, Esteban has a solid background in volleyball, fencing, badminton and ice skating – not to mention the resilience and heart of a brave lion. 

The lone female ambassador of Joola PH left a huge imprint in the event that saw her and Luna beat rivals from Indonesia, Costa Rica, and Malaysia in the earlier rounds before losing to a formidable Thai pair in a riveting semis duel.

They beat fellow Filipinos Clo dela Paz and Bernard Kyle Valenzuela to clinch the bronze medal in a performance that earned raves not only from the spectators but as well as fellow players. 

“I was not expecting to win as many matches as we did, but good thing I had good communication with my partner,” added Esteban.

Apart from the great chemistry she had with Luna, Esteban credited her achievement to Javaj Academy – the one which earnestly trained and polished her skills – courtesy of Joola -- a leading pickleball brand not only in the US but as well as in Asia.

Having an eye for promising players, Joola PH brought Esteban to Javaj Academy, and that started their partnership. Javaj Pickleball is the first official distributor of Joola in the Philippines.

“They (Javaj Pickleball) were also the ones who got me as a Joola ambassador in the country, which has inspired me to be more active in playing and promoting pickleball,” said Esteban.

“Most of their students have been performing very well in tournaments, leading to many podium finishes. Javaj is committed to helping the pickleball community thrive and grow.”

Javaj, Esteban added, has been promoting pickleball since 2022 and it intends to reinforce its status as the leading academy for pickleball in the Philippines.

“One good thing about Javaj is that it allows its players from all levels to simultaneously improve and compete with confidence,” added Esteban.

With her great desire to succeed and the steady help of Javaj Academy, expect Mia Esteban’s star to shine as bright as her Olympian sister Maxine – the fencer.

PICKLEBALL
