Philippine hosting of world dragonboat tilt up for discussion at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — World-class dragon boat competition will be on board when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes on Tuesday, October 22, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation head Len Escollante leads the panel, which is going to talk about the country’s campaign and hosting of the 2024 ICF Dragonboat World Championships.

The meet is set from October 28 to November 4 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and serves as qualification for the 2025 World Games.

Pinoyliga founder Benny Benitez discussing the league’s ongoing Alumni Cup and juniors’ tournament, make up the other half of the public sports program, which starts at 10:30 a.m.

San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus present the weekly session of the country’s oldest media organization headed by its president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2. RP2 also shares the livestream program on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports