^

Sports

Philippine hosting of world dragonboat tilt up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 1:54pm
Philippine hosting of world dragonboat tilt up for discussion at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — World-class dragon boat competition will be on board when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes on Tuesday, October 22, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation head Len Escollante leads the panel, which is going to talk about the country’s campaign and hosting of the 2024 ICF Dragonboat World Championships.

The meet is set from October 28 to November 4 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and serves as qualification for the 2025 World Games.

Pinoyliga founder Benny Benitez discussing the league’s ongoing Alumni Cup and juniors’ tournament, make up the other half of the public sports program, which starts at 10:30 a.m.

San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus present the weekly session of the country’s oldest media organization headed by its president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2. RP2 also shares the livestream program on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports

vuukle comment

DRAGONBOAT

PSA FORUM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t leave tennis,&rsquo; Djokovic tells Nadal

‘Don’t leave tennis,’ Djokovic tells Nadal

15 hours ago
Novak Djokovic implored long-time adversary Rafael Nadal to put off his planned retirement after defeating the Spaniard Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Jaraula eyes 2nd straight PGT title in Marapara

Jaraula eyes 2nd straight PGT title in Marapara

15 hours ago
After clinching a thrilling one-stroke victory at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, Reymond Jaraula is raring to get going,...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses ground Eagles; Lady Warriors triumph

Tigresses ground Eagles; Lady Warriors triumph

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Santo Tomas extended its unbeaten campaign in the second round of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season...
Sports
fbtw
Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Concio bags Asian blitz bronze

Concio bags Asian blitz bronze

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino International Master Michael Concio, Jr. salvaged some measure of pride for the country as he snared the blitz bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PGT winners on collision course in season finale

PGT winners on collision course in season finale

2 hours ago
The final leg of this year’s 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour kicks off Tuesday, October 22, at the Negros Occidental Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Mapua's Hubilla claims NCAA weekly player honors

Mapua's Hubilla claims NCAA weekly player honors

3 hours ago
As Mapua University continues to seek redemption this NCAA Season 100 from last year's finals heartbreak, do-it-all rookie...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers beat Mets, meet Yankees in World Series showdown

Dodgers beat Mets, meet Yankees in World Series showdown

3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in eight years by beating the New York Mets, 10-5,...
Sports
fbtw
Aby Marano opens up about the time she turned to Mobile Legends

Aby Marano opens up about the time she turned to Mobile Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Philippine volleyball veteran Abigail "Aby" Maraño made an appearance at the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with