Tangerines sparkle at home

Rhea Mae Densing took over when it mattered most, spearheading the Tangerines’ domination in the next three sets as Quezon climbed to 11-1 and enhanced bid for a win-once bonus in the semifinals along with the second-placed squad.

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon bucked a first-set slip to fend off the visiting AM Caloocan Air Force, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-12, and stay on course for pole spot in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) Season 1 Saturday night at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena.

Francis Mycah Go chipped in 14 points while Cristy Ondangan and Mary Grace Borromeo had 10 and seven points, respectively, as Quezon delighted its home fans with its first victory in a pair of weekend home games in Lucena.