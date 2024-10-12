^

Azkals dominate Vietnam to enter Asia 7s semis

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 12:29pm
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia – The Philippine Azkals roared to the semifinals of the Asia 7s Championship after thoroughly dominating Vietnam, 10-3, in the crossover quarterfinals Friday night at the EV Arena here.

Mark Hartmann fired four thunderous goals to lead the bombardment for the still spotless Filipinos, who will face Hong Kong next for a spot to the Last Dance. Hong Kong defeated Brunei in their side of the quarterfinals, 2-0.

The Azkals previously overpowered HK in Group B hostilities, 6-1, giving them the favorite tag in their dispute for a finals berth versus a heavyweight in either Japan or host Malaysia.

“We don’t underestimate anyone,” the Azkals’ Iranian coach Hamed Hajimahdi said of their next rival. “We go slowly, (taking it) one game by one game. Let’s see if we can go to the final. Hopefully we can be champions.”

It’s been a brilliant run so far for the Azkals, who are making their comeback internationally in the fast-paced game of seven-a-side.

They went 3-0 in the elims at the expense of HK, host Malaysia, 4-3, and India, 9-2, en route to the top seeding in the group.

The Pinoy booters kept this form against Vietnam at the start of the KO rounds.

Hartmann opened the scoring spree at the Vietnamese net barely two minutes into the match, followed it up in the 19th then made it a hat trick in the 33rd before sealing the deal with his fourth in the comeback period.

Patrick Grogg (3rd and 31st) and Arnel Amita (11th and 39th) netted twice while Jed Matthew Francisco (ninth) and veteran Stephan Shrock (28th) joined the fray to complete the runaway W.

Meanwhile, the highly touted Japanese waylaid India, 10-1, while the Malaysians beat Causeway rival Singapore, 5-1, to set up an explosive F4 duel.

