Olympic swimmer Carlos Brosas passes away

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Filipino Olympic swimmer Carlos Singson Brosas has passed away, the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) announced on Friday. He was 68.

The death of Brosas, who also coached numerous athletes in several international competitions, was announced on Facebook by the PAI.

“One of the countries most decorated swim coaches, Coach Pinky produced 5 Filipino Olympians and is credited with 37+ Philippine Open records,” the national governing body said.

“Coach Pinky spent his life generously sharing from his wealth of experience and leaves a vacuum few can fill. While we mourn his death we give thanks for the legacy Coach Pinky leaves behind in Philippine sports,” it added.

Brosas was a silver medalist in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay competition in 1970 Asian Games.

He also competed in five swimming events at the 1972 Munich Games.

Aside from these, he coached at the 1988 Seoul, 2008 Beijing and the 2012 London Olympic Games, as well as the 2010 Olympic Youth Games in Singapore.

“Thank you, coach. We lost a great man. A true friend. A true champion.”