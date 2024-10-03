^

Sports

Maroons vow to remain on their toes amid unbeaten start

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 2:20pm
Maroons vow to remain on their toes amid unbeaten start
UP's Francis Lopez (17)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- With a perfect start so far in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons are wary of being complacent against teams the rest of the way.

UP on Wednesday clamped down on defense and heated up in the fourth quarter to blast the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 81-70.

This gave them their sixth win in six contests this season, with all triumphs by double digits.

After the game, Francis Lopez stressed that the team could not be complacent despite their undefeated run thus far.

“We still have a lot to improve on. It's just the first round, 6-0, but at the same time we gotta give credit to the coaches… for working on this one. Every team is a tough team for us,” Lopez, who filled up the statsheet against the Tigers with 15 points, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists, told reporters.

“We can't be complacent about any team, so we’re just really happy that we got this one. Hoping that we will win in the next games as well,” he added.

Guard Harold Alarcon echoed this, as they brace for a Finals rematch matchup against the La Salle Green Archers.

“Confidence siguro okay pa rin, okay sa amin iyan paparating sa La Salle game pero iniisip lang namin na baka sumobra na iyong confidence namin, maging complacent kami and nire=remind lang namin iyong bawat isa na maging stay leveled,” Alarcon emphasized.

“Malayo pa iyong UAAP. Patapos pa lang iyong first round and hindi naman iyong first round lang iyong goal namin eh, hindi naman second round iyong goal namin, ang goal talaga namin ay pagtapos ng UAAP - championship,” he added.

Alarcon led the the Diliman-based squad with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon, for his part, said the team is being constantly reminded not to “play the score” especially with their bigger leads shrinking to closer games in previous contests.

“Siguro from you guys, from the crowd, the outside looking in, it looks like not a close game from the final score. From the coaches on the sideline, parang feeling namin close game lagi eh. So yeah. I see your point because by the numbers, we’ve won by double figures and this is something that we reminded the players no that not to play the score,” he said.

“One thing that Coach Gold [Monteverde] always mentioned, and that we mentioned here already is that, obviously, it only takes one point to win a game. It also takes one point to lose a game,” he added.

“So, the meaning of that is ang ineemphasize namin sa kultura dito sa UP is that valuing each possession, regardless of who we play. That’s why iyong preparation namin, whether it’s a team that is on top of the standings or a team that’s below the standings, the preparation is always the same.”

The Fighting Maroons will try to finish off the first round against La Salle on Sunday, 6:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
