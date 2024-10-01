^

Sports

Young jins strut stuff in SMART/MVPSF inter-school taekwondo joust

Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 1:42pm
Young jins strut stuff in SMART/MVPSF inter-school taekwondo joust
A player in blue armor tries to hit his rival with an out in kick.

MANILA, Philippines – About 2,000 taekwondo jins from various schools and colleges all over the country will slug it out in the 2024 SMART/MVPSF National Inter-School Taekwondo Championships on October 5-6 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association said the two-day event will be divided into five divisions — seniors, juniors, cadet, grade school and toddler — in both male and female participants.

Backed by MILO, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, the event has lured the veritable who’s who in the collegiate leagues including those in Visayas and Mindanao schools.

They are expected to challenge the bigwigs from UAAP and NCAA schools like La Salle, Ateneo, University of the Philippines, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Also fancied to figure prominently are multi-titled taekwondo jins from National University, St. Paul Pasig, and Diliman Preparatory School.

The PTA is looking for another weekend of heated action as most participants are hoping to become national team members in the future.

Elimination rounds start at 9 a.m. while the opening ceremony is set at 1 p.m. that will be highlighted by a performance from the Philippine Demonstration Team.

vuukle comment

TAEKWONDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

1 day ago
It’s all about baseball and basketball as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes its weekly session...
Sports
fbtw
Any PBA takers for Scott?

Any PBA takers for Scott?

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Former NBA Coach of the Year Byron Scott has expressed an interest to take a job in the PBA and brandishing an impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays one shot off pace

Ardina stays one shot off pace

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Dottie Ardina stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino laid the ground work for the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wakeboarder Raph Trinidad shines with podium finish in world tilt

Wakeboarder Raph Trinidad shines with podium finish in world tilt

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
Filipino wakeboarding prodigy and Red Bull athlete Raph Trinidad has continued to make waves in the international wakeboarding...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Abra withstands Paranaque; South Cotabato, Quezon City triumph

MPBL: Abra withstands Paranaque; South Cotabato, Quezon City triumph

3 hours ago
Abra survived Paranaque's furious assault to prevail, 84-80, on Monday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Michael Phillips, Luisa San Juan are UAAP Players of the Week

La Salle's Michael Phillips, Luisa San Juan are UAAP Players of the Week

3 hours ago
La Salle's men’s and women’s basketball squads are having contrasting UAAP Season 87 campaigns so far as the first...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Match Play fires off

JPGT Match Play fires off

3 hours ago
The culmination of a five-month nationwide series comes down to a thrilling series of duels as the ICTSI Junior PGT National...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with