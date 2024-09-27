Maroons seek separation, stake perfect record vs Falcons

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

11:30 a.m. – UP vs AdU (women)

1:30 p.m. – NU vs UE (women)

4:30 p.m. – UP vs AdU (men)

6:30 p.m. – NU vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines -- With its title redemption on track, host University of the Philippines is keen on pulling away from the pack as the only unbeaten team so far in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The Maroons, living up to their lofty billing as one of the heavy title favorites after three straight finals appearances, have beaten all their first four assignments by double digits as reigning champion La Salle hit a bump to slide to second place.

And the fourth-running Adamson could be next on the kill list for UP at 4:30 p.m. for the first match of the Saturday twin bill also featuring the darkhorse and streaking University of the East (2-2) against the struggling contender National University (1-4) at 6:30 p.m.

For UP though, it’s still a one game at a time mentality with no revenge mindset for now after back-to-back runner-up finishes to Ateneo and La Salle in the past two seasons.

The Maroons snapped a 36-year title drought in Season 84 to ignite their three straight championship appearances.

“We’re not talking about the championship (just yet) but just taking it one game at a time. We’re taking it one quarter at a time and one possession at a time,” said deputy mentor Christian Luanzon in lieu of chief tactician Goldwin Monteverde after a 69-58 win over Far Eastern University.

“The important thing is having everybody on the same page and having the same goal.”

Apart from FEU, UP also blasted Ateneo, 77-61, UE, 81-71, and NU, 89-62 – making it a tall order for Adamson to dodge a whipping, much more to land an upset ax.

But the Falcons are unfazed, even in a transition phase from the graduation of Jerom Lastimosa after slaying big guns in Santo Tomas and NU to crack the Top 4 with a 3-2 slate.

“We expect to have some surprises this season. Nakakailan na rin. UST was a surprise and NU, too. Versus UP, ang hirap kasi ang lalaki nila even their third group so sana maka-surprise rin,” vowed coach Nash Racela after Adamson stunned NU, 60-58, on Joshua Yerro’s buzzer-beating alley-oop tip-in.