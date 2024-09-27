^

Sports

Maroons seek separation, stake perfect record vs Falcons

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 3:02pm
Maroons seek separation, stake perfect record vs Falcons
UP Fighting Maroons
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
11:30 a.m. – UP vs AdU (women)
1:30 p.m. – NU vs UE (women)
4:30 p.m. – UP vs AdU (men)
6:30 p.m. – NU vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines -- With its title redemption on track, host University of the Philippines is keen on pulling away from the pack as the only unbeaten team so far in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The Maroons, living up to their lofty billing as one of the heavy title favorites after three straight finals appearances, have beaten all their first four assignments by double digits as reigning champion La Salle hit a bump to slide to second place.

And the fourth-running Adamson could be next on the kill list for UP at 4:30 p.m. for the first match of the Saturday twin bill also featuring the darkhorse and streaking University of the East (2-2) against the struggling contender National University (1-4) at 6:30 p.m.

For UP though, it’s still a one game at a time mentality with no revenge mindset for now after back-to-back runner-up finishes to Ateneo and La Salle in the past two seasons.

The Maroons snapped a 36-year title drought in Season 84 to ignite their three straight championship appearances.

“We’re not talking about the championship (just yet) but just taking it one game at a time. We’re taking it one quarter at a time and one possession at a time,” said deputy mentor Christian Luanzon in lieu of chief tactician Goldwin Monteverde after a 69-58 win over Far Eastern University.

“The important thing is having everybody on the same page and having the same goal.”

Apart from FEU, UP also blasted Ateneo, 77-61, UE, 81-71, and NU, 89-62 – making it a tall order for Adamson to dodge a whipping, much more to land an upset ax.

But the Falcons are unfazed, even in a transition phase from the graduation of Jerom Lastimosa after slaying big guns in Santo Tomas and NU to crack the Top 4 with a 3-2 slate.

“We expect to have some surprises this season. Nakakailan na rin. UST was a surprise and NU, too.  Versus UP, ang hirap kasi ang lalaki nila even their third group so sana maka-surprise rin,” vowed coach Nash Racela after Adamson stunned NU, 60-58, on Joshua Yerro’s buzzer-beating alley-oop tip-in.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

3 days ago
Junior standouts Aishel Evangelista of Betta Caloocan Swim Team and Patricia Mae Santor emerged the Most Outstanding Swimmers...
Sports
fbtw
Evangelista, Cantor add to medal hauls in Speedo swim tilt

Evangelista, Cantor add to medal hauls in Speedo swim tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
Teenage swimmers Aishel Evangelista and Patricia Cantor continued to shine in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. Go Full Speedo...
Sports
fbtw
International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

1 day ago
Hideki Matsuyama was described by some of his teammates as a Japanese sensation, leader, master and great golfer. The version...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

1 day ago
The home run ball that saw Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani become the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

1 day ago
The upcoming ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals in the 10-12 age category promises a thrilling series of intense...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sibol&rsquo;s Honor of Kings team cops first bronze in China tiff

Sibol’s Honor of Kings team cops first bronze in China tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The country's national esports team, Sibol, has captured its first medal in popular mobile game Honor of Kings, finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rides high after Ohio; Pagdanganan, Ardina seek redemption

Saso rides high after Ohio; Pagdanganan, Ardina seek redemption

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso aims to capitalize on her strong fourth-place finish last week, while Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina seek...
Sports
fbtw
Devance gets to take care of 'unfinished business' with Ginebra

Devance gets to take care of 'unfinished business' with Ginebra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Joe Devance was just in the Philippines for a business trip.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee brings out old stuff vs Bolts

Brownlee brings out old stuff vs Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Like what he’s used to in previous Barangay Ginebra-Meralco playoffs duels, Justin Brownlee took charge of the finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with