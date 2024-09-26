^

SMART/MVPSF taekwondo jins Korea-bound for world junior meet

Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 8:00am
SMART/MVPSF taekwondo jins Korea-bound for world junior meet
Rising stars of Philippine taekwondo (back row, from left) pose before prior to their training session at the PTA headquarters at thae Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. They are (back row from left) Rhiyanne Agatha Shay Cadileña, Tachiana Keizha Mangin, coach Paul Romero, delegation head Raul Samson, coach Elaine Alora, Felicity Jana Castel, Quynh Louise Edillor (Female -42kg). In the front row are Felix Ace Perez, Ethan Jervey Chavez, John Angelo Pascual, Mythaious Angelous Francois Lustado and Michael Cabaluna.

MANILA, Philippines – Nine promising Filipino taekwondo jins — five male and four female – will vie in the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships slated October 1-6 in Chuncheon, South, Korea.

Philippine Taekwondo Association Secretary-General and delegation Rocky Samson expressed confidence the national junior team would do well in the week-long tournament that has attracted almost all the finest junior taekwondo jins in the world.

Samson said the five male players led by Michael Cabaluna Jr. (-45kg) and Felix Ace Perez (-48kg) are among the favorites in their respective divisions.

Other members of the male team that has the backing of the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee are Ethan Jervey Dayne Chavez (-51kg) Mythaious Angelous Franois Lustado(-55kg), John Angelo Pascual (-59kg).

Comprising the women’s side are Rhiyanna Agatha Shay Cadilena (-46kg), Tachiana Keizah Mangin(-49kg), Quynh Louise Edillor(-42kg), and Felicity Jana Castel (-44kg).

“All of them have very good chances,” said Samson. “We did well in the past so we expect them to likewise do well this time.”

Former Asian Games champion Kirstie Elaine Alora and Paul Romero have been named coaches of the squads that will challenge perennial contenders like the host nation, Thailand, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

