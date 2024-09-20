Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas City Tanduay Rum swamped Sarangani, 112-87, on Thursday to close its elimination round stint in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season on a bright note at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The Rum Masters, powered by John Ambulodto, wound up with 20 wins and eight losses and secured the third spot heading to the South Division playoffs in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Earlier games saw Nueva Ecija subdue Rizal Xentromall, 88-67, and Paranaque clobber Sarangani, 112-87.

Batangas trails top 2 South qualifiers Quezon Province (20-6) and Zamboanga Master Sardines (20-6), and paces Binan (19-8) for the top four slots, which carry with it the homecourt advantage in the best-of-three playoffs starting on October 5.

Ambulodto posted 15 points and 18 rebounds to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Philip Paniamogan, who tallied 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, Kris Porter (15 points, four rebounds, three assists), Jeckster Apinan (12 points, three rebounds) and Dawn Ochea (10 points).

Also-ran Sarangani, which skidded to 5-20, got 23 points and six assists from Adven Jess Diputado, King Destacamiento (13 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Anthony Roque (11 points).

Barely ahead, 40-39, at halftime, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards broke way after three quarters, 70-53, and proceeded to climb to 24-3, good for the third playoffs seat in the North Division behind overall leaders San Juan (25-1) and Pampanga (26-2).

Robby Celiz paced Nueva Ecija with 14 points, followed by Byron Villarias (13), John Wilson (12) and Ed Daquioag (12).

Relegated to 14-3, Rizal is in danger of yielding the eighth and last playoff slot in the North to either Quezon City or Valenzuela, both with 13-13 cards.

Philip Manalang didn't score in the Paranaque Patriots' 111-89 thumping of the Imus Agimat VA Drones, but more than compensated with an MPBL all-time record of 23 assists that lifted Paranaque to 17-10.

The 26-year-old, 5-foot-10 guard out of San Fernando, Pampanga and the University of the East, also snagged four rebounds and made three steals in a 22-minute, 12-second stint, letting 14 other Patriots pile up the points.

Homegrown John Antony Umali and Kristan Hernandez posted 17 each, Paolo Castro 11, and JR Olegario and Lean Vincent Martel 10 each for Paranaque, which is lodged at the fifth spot in the South Division.

Manalang, who eclipsed San Juan's Marwin Taywan's mark of 20 assists set in 2022, said he merely followed instructions to make his teammates find their rhythm and gain confidence heading to the playoffs.

The MPBL goes to the Alonte Sports Arena on Friday with games pitting Davao against Quezon City at 4 p.m., Zamboanga against San Juan at 6 p.m., and Binan against Mindoro at 8 p.m.