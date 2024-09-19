^

Mexican challenger ready for 'war' vs Jerusalem in front of hostile crowd

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 2:38pm
Luis Castillo (left) and Melvin Jerusalem (right)
Blow by Blow / Wendell Alinea

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite facing a hostile crowd in the Philippines, challenger Luis Castillo is bent on bringing the World Boxing Council minimumweight championship back to Mexico.

Castillo will face reigning champion Melvin Jerusalem on Sunday, September 22, at the Mandaluyong City College Gymnasium.

“I feel fine, I feel strong. I know it’s my first time fighting in the Philippines, but I like it,” Castillo said through a translator in a press conference at the Manila Hotel Thursday.

“I’m fine in the Philippines. I will surely bring back this belt to Mexico,” he added.

Castillo said he expects the bout to end via knockout.

“You will see a great fight. We know that [when] Filipino and Mexicans fight, it’s a battle. But this will not be a battle. This will be war.”

Castillo has a boxing record of 21 wins, no losses and one draw. Thirteen of his victories came via knockout.

On the other hand, the Filipino Jerusalem is holding a record of 22 wins and three losses, with 12 knockouts.

The 30-year-old pride of Bukidnon is coming off back-to-back wins via decision.

The two sluggers will add to the long list of Filipino-Mexican boxing bouts throughout history.

Jerusalem, for his part, said that having the home crowd backing him will be a big boost.

“Sobrang laking impact para sa akin [na lumaban sa Pilipinas]. Pangarap ko talaga na magdepensa ng world championship dito sa Pilipinas,” Jerusalem said.

“Gagawin ko yung best at papakita ko ang pride ng Pillipino.”

Jerusalem is one of two Filipino reigning world champions. The other is Pedro Taduran, the IBF minimumweight title holder.

