San Miguel's Lassiter shatters PBA 3-point record

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel Beermen guard Marcio Lassiter is now standing alone on top of the PBA’s 3-point mountain.

On Sunday, Lassiter punched in four 3-pointers in the first quarter of San Miguel's. PBA Governors' Cup clash with the Barangay Ginebra to become the record-holder for most 3-pointers in PBA history.

Heading into the game, Lassiter made 1,248 triples in his career, which is two shy from the 1,250 tally of the “Mighty Mouse,” Jimmy Alapag.

He put the Beermen on the board with a 3-pointer from the left wing at the first minute.

At the 7:42 mark of the first quarter, he connected from the right corner to tie the record, putting San Miguel up by 10, 15-5.

After a stop on the other end, Lassiter raced down the court and pulled up over the outstretched arms of Mav Ahanmisi, which found the bottom of the net at the 7:10 mark. Finally, history.

He then gestured to the heavens as he basked it all in.

But it did not stop there. With San Miguel holding a 13-point lead, 20-7, Chris Ross found Lassiter once again in the fastbreak, and the gunner put up another shot from 3-point territory, which was nothing but net.

Lassiter has now made 1,252 3-pointers in his 13-year PBA career.

As of posting time, San Miguel is holding a 43-20 lead in the second quarter. The winner of the game will be the leader of Group B play.