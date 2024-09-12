^

Bahay unfazed despite tough leadership role for Ateneo

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 4:00pm
Ateneo's Jared Bahay
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo’s Jared Bahay is embracing the challenge of taking on a leadership role for the Blue Eagles, despite being a rookie. 

The 19-year-old Bahay, a blue-chip playmaker out of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, has been the focal point of the offense for Ateneo in two games thus far in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament. 

He has seen opposing defenses focus on him in losses to the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas. 

Another hurdle for the team is the injury to captain Chris Koon.

Speaking to reporters after the Blue Eagles’ 64-74 loss to UST Wednesday, Bahay admitted that it has been hard for him to lead the team as a rookie. 

“I can say that, as a rookie, it is a bit difficult to have a heavy responsibility already,” said Bahay. 

“But, I’m up for it. I’m ready to face the challenge,” he added. 

Bahay is currently averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. However, he is shooting just 4-of-20 from the field in two games thus far. 

He also emphasized that it is difficult not having Koon on the court. 

“For me, it is slightly difficult [not having Koon play.] Chris Koon has the ability of a leader and he is one of the main guys of our rotation,” he said. 

Koon said that he is day-to-day as he recovers from a hurt ankle.

“We are having a hard time without his presence, but we have to play through it.” 

In spite of the tough start, the young guard is preaching patience. 

“Like Coach Tab said, building a culture is like building a house. First, the foundation is being laid. It does not have to be beautiful right from the start,” he said. 

“This is not the dead end. We still have a lot of games. In our two losses, we have a lot of learnings that we could bring for the rest of the season and to the future,” he added. 

Bahay and the rest of the Blue Eagles will try to crash into the win column against the defending champions La Salle Green Archers on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

