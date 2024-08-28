^

Sports

Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos still learning the ropes, says Cone

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 4:14pm
RJ Abarrientos with the no-look dime.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – After a lackluster PBA debut, RJ Abarrientos will just need time to settle down and learn the Barangay Ginebra system, head coach Tim Cone said. 

Abarrientos had a dismal first game for Ginebra, scoring just two points on 1-of-15 in a loss against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. 

He, however, had a bounce-back game in Tuesday’s win over the San Miguel Beermen, scoring 13 points on a more efficient 5-of-12 clip. But the guard had five turnovers in almost 32 minutes of play. 

After the game, Cone said that Abarrientos’ game on Tuesday showed his mindset. 

“What I really like about RJ is he came out and took his first open shot and knocked it down, took another open shot and knocked it down. Just goes to show his mindset,” he told reporters. 

“He’s a rookie, but he’s a veteran, a veteran of the Korean league, the Japanese league. So, he’s not a young guy that we’re trying to teach everything to. He’s just trying to learn our system and as everyone knows, our system’s a little bit complicated in the beginning so he needs to just learn and settle down,” he added. 

Abarrientos scored 11 in the opening quarter. He then had two points in the third quarter and went scoreless in the second and final frames. 

Most of the game, he is the main ball handler of the team. He was able to dish out three assists, behind Stephen Holt (eight), Justin Brownlee (five) and Scottie Thompson (four). 

Cone said that Abarrientos will have better performances once he gets the hang of things.

“Once he does that, he’s got all the tools and the personality and the drive for success as well as the basketball tools,” he said. 

“He’s gonna be a good one, and we’re just looking forward to giving him more time to settle himself in.” 

Abarrientos and the Gin Kings will try to win their second straight game, taking on the Blackwater Bossing at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Friday.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

RJ ABARRIENTOS
