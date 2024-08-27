^

Sports

Eala drops in world rankings after US Open qualifiers setback

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 2:11pm
Eala drops in world rankings after US Open qualifiers setback
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala slightly slid down outside the Top 150 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings after a tough finale defeat in the qualifiers for the US Open women’s singles last week in New York.

From No. 148 prior to her US Open pro debut, Eala tripped to No. 153 in the latest WTA list Tuesday, though still in good position to climb the ladder the rest of the year.

For the third straight qualifying tournament of a Grand Slam event, Eala reached the finals only to fall one win shy of a coveted main draw slot, where she could have been the first Filipina to ever qualify.

Unseeded and all, the 19-year-old Filipina sensation braved on against more seasoned counterparts before falling prey to No. 20 seed and WTA No. 123 Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania in the final, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6.

But still, the lefty graduate of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain still impressed with big wins against WTA No. 180 Maddison Inglis of Australia and No. 99 Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain, also the No. 15 seed, in the first two rounds.

Eala, who won the US Open girls’ singles crown in 2022, achieved the same finale feat in the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year.

There, Eala lost to Argentina’s Julie Riera, 6-4, 6(3)-7, 4-6 loss in the Roland Garros and absorbed a 6(3)-7, 5-7 defeat against New Zealand’s Lulu Sun in the Wimbledon.

There’s no giving up for the former World Junior No. 2 Eala, who is determined to scale the heights of the women’s pro circuit in her still blossoming career.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Injured Blackwater import given walking papers

Injured Blackwater import given walking papers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
An ankle injury led to the exit of Blackwater import Ricky Ledo, who failed to show his NBA-caliber skills for the Bossing,...
Sports
fbtw
Manila visitor Kyle Kuzma confident on Washington Wizards future

Manila visitor Kyle Kuzma confident on Washington Wizards future

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
With new faces in the team, the Washington Wizards are headed into the right direction, star Kyle Kuzma said, following a...
Sports
fbtw
Volleyball men's worlds headed to Philippines in 2025, thanks to MVP

Volleyball men's worlds headed to Philippines in 2025, thanks to MVP

1 day ago
Tycoon and sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) served an ace in committing to support and guarantee the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Order to remit PAGCOR funds to PSC up for discussion at PSA Forum

Order to remit PAGCOR funds to PSC up for discussion at PSA Forum

1 day ago
The recent Supreme Court decision ordering the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to remit the proper amount...
Sports
fbtw
Babe Ruth baseball jersey shatters sports memorabilia auction record

Babe Ruth baseball jersey shatters sports memorabilia auction record

1 day ago
A jersey belonging to US baseball legend Babe Ruth shattered the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony

Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Jackie Chan will carry the flame on Wednesday afternoon in the French capital just hours before the opening ceremony.
Sports
fbtw
Paris Paralympics to showcase disability sport in City of Light

Paris Paralympics to showcase disability sport in City of Light

4 hours ago
The Paris Paralympics begins with a spectacular opening ceremony in a city still on a high after the highly successful O...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round; Djokovic under the lights

Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round; Djokovic under the lights

4 hours ago
Coco Gauff powered into the second round of the US Open on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), launching her title defense with...
Sports
fbtw
World Volley draws boost from MVP

World Volley draws boost from MVP

15 hours ago
Top-notch sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan served an ace by committing to support and guarantee the country’s successful...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with