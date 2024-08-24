NorthPort's Navarro makes most of minutes with career game

MANILA, Philippines -- Give him minutes and opportunities, and he’ll deliver.

NorthPort forward William Navarro repaid the touches and opportunities given to him by coach Bonnie Tan, exploding for a career-high 31 points in the Batang Pier’s win over the Terrafirma Dyip Friday night.

There, he played 25 minutes and shot 13-of-20 from the field, while making three of his five 3-pointers.

He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals with no turnovers.

In the Batang Pier’s first game against the TNT Tropang Giga, Navarro played 20 minutes but just had four points on 2-of-6 shooting.

After Friday’s game, Navarro said that he will make the most of the opportunities he receives on the court.

“I’m just confident. I know my shots are gonna go in. It’s not surprising for me,” he told reporters after the game.

“Obviously, when I play more, when coach gives me the opportunity, I’m gonna deliver. That’s the thing. I just have to be on the court more,” he added.

He led all players in scoring against the Dyip despite going off the bench. Backstopping the 6-foot-6 big man was import Venky Jois, who had 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

Joshua Munzon also had 14 points, while main scorer Arvin Tolentino had a near triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

“I feel good. Like what I said earlier, I’m confident. I just need my minutes and I know I’ll deliver,” Navarro said.

“I just want to sa thank you kay coach because he gave me the opportunity. He gave me more minutes. On your question [on being one of the primary sources of points for Batang Pier,] there’s no pressure. As long as we stick to the system, and we just have to perform. That’s it.”

NorthPort is now holding a 1-1 win-loss record, while pushing Terrafirma to 0-2.

The Batang Pier will return to action next week as they face the Converge FiberXers on Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.