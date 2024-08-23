^

Sports

Eala falls short vs Romanian, misses US Open main draw

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 9:46am
Eala falls short vs Romanian, misses US Open main draw
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala came up short of a historic Grand Slam main draw, falling against Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Euse, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, in the US Open qualifiers early Friday morning (Manila time).

Eala needed just another set to make it to the main draw of the US Open in New York, but she was outlasted by her opponent as she seemed hampered by an injury in the second set.

The Filipina, carrying the momentum of an upset win against Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the second round of the qualifiers, breezed through in the first set, 6-3.

But the World No. 123 Ruse found her rhythm in the second set, going up 4-0.

After finally going on the scoreboard, 1-4, the 19-year-old Filipina asked for a medical timeout and had her left leg stretched.

The 26-year-old European, however, won the next two games, pushing the match into a third set.

Come the third frame, the two tennisters were battling it out, tied at 3-3. But Ruse found a higher gear and stayed there, winning the next two games, 5-3.

The World No. 148 blanked Ruse in the ninth game and tried to come back, but an ace by Romanian ended the Asian Games bronze medalist’s US open hopes.

The Filipina, twice in the past year, came just a win away from a Grand Slam.

She fell in the third round of the qualifiers of the French Open and Wimbledon against Julia Riera and Lulu Sun, respectively.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropang Giga cruise past Bolts

Tropang Giga cruise past Bolts

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga continued to roll in the PBA Governors’ Cup, pulling away late against the Meralco Bolts, 93-73,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick flirts with triple-double as Road Warriors run over Bossing

Bolick flirts with triple-double as Road Warriors run over Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Robert Bolick came a rebound short of a triple-double, but towed the NLEX Road Warriors to a winning start in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women fall to Senegalese, end bid in FIBA World Cup pre-qualifiers

Gilas women fall to Senegalese, end bid in FIBA World Cup pre-qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women exited the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament winless after absorbing an...
Sports
fbtw

Big boost to Philippines sports

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Great news on the heels of Carlos Yulo’s twin kill in the Paris Olympics: More money is coming to Philippine sports’ war chest.
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort announces import change

NorthPort announces import change

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
After just one game, the NorthPort Batang Pier are tapping a familiar face moving forward in the PBA Governors’ Cu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Rookies strut wares

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
After five games involving 10 teams in the PBA Governors’ Cup until last Wednesday, 12 rookies have made their pro debuts.
Sports
fbtw
No stars, no problem for Cool Smashers

No stars, no problem for Cool Smashers

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Creamline Cool Smashers setter Kyle Negrito believes there will be no difference in their team’s performance heading...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi fights through tough start in Korea, trails by 7 after 73

Malixi fights through tough start in Korea, trails by 7 after 73

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Rianne Malixi faced a challenging start, carding a one-over 73 to trail joint leaders Ahn Songyi, Choi Yerim, and Lee Yewon...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT ousts Choco Mucho

PLDT ousts Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
PLDT survived an atrocious start as it eliminated a short-stacked Choco Mucho, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19, on Thursday while...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with