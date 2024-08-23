Eala falls short vs Romanian, misses US Open main draw

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala came up short of a historic Grand Slam main draw, falling against Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Euse, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, in the US Open qualifiers early Friday morning (Manila time).

Eala needed just another set to make it to the main draw of the US Open in New York, but she was outlasted by her opponent as she seemed hampered by an injury in the second set.

The Filipina, carrying the momentum of an upset win against Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the second round of the qualifiers, breezed through in the first set, 6-3.

But the World No. 123 Ruse found her rhythm in the second set, going up 4-0.

After finally going on the scoreboard, 1-4, the 19-year-old Filipina asked for a medical timeout and had her left leg stretched.

The 26-year-old European, however, won the next two games, pushing the match into a third set.

Come the third frame, the two tennisters were battling it out, tied at 3-3. But Ruse found a higher gear and stayed there, winning the next two games, 5-3.

The World No. 148 blanked Ruse in the ninth game and tried to come back, but an ace by Romanian ended the Asian Games bronze medalist’s US open hopes.

The Filipina, twice in the past year, came just a win away from a Grand Slam.

She fell in the third round of the qualifiers of the French Open and Wimbledon against Julia Riera and Lulu Sun, respectively.