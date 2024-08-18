Rain or Shine's Datu high on playoff hopes

MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine big man Keith Datu said he is confident that the Elasto Painters could go deep into the playoffs this conference, as the new PBA season tips off on Sunday.

With the team loading up talent in the PBA draft and with last year’s first-round pick Luis Villegas returning to the fold, Datu said he thinks the Elasto Painters are primed to make the PBA finals.

“It’s nice to have another big on the floor [in Villegas]. For now it’s mostly me and Beau Belga but now we got Luis, we got Caelan Tiongson, we have an import, including Mark Borboran as well. So we’re excited to have another big,” he told Philstar.com in an interview at the sidelines of the vivo 3x3 basketball challenge on Saturday.

“I really think we have a legitimate chance at getting to the PBA finals. Obviously, the goal is to win as much as we can, but I think we can go really far and surprise people,” he added.

Villegas, picked third in last year’s draft, sat out his rookie year as he continued his recovery from an ACL injury.

In this year’s rookie draft, the Elasto Painters, who went to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals last season, selected Tiongson and guard Felix Lemetti with the seventh and eighth overall picks.

They also tapped import Aaron Fuller in the curtain-raising PBA Governors’ Cup.

With a healthy mix of young guns and veterans, Datu stressed that they have what it takes to compete.

“I think we have a very competitive team to do some good things this year,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, the big man said that he expects to play every game of the season following an injury-riddled season last year.

“I fully anticipate to play every game this season and not miss any more games. Yeah, last conference, I was out with an MCL for about eight weeks, but my knees are feeling good and I’m ready to get out there.”

Rain or Shine opens its conference on Tuesday, August 20, against the Blackwater Bossing.