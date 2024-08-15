Arcilla, Olivarez in final

MANILA, Philippines — Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez dominated their respective brackets and arranged another title face-off in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Parañaque on Saturday.

Arcilla defeated Fritz Verdad and Vicente Anasta to secure another shot at an Open crown in the Group A tournament presented by Dunlop.

In the lower bracket of the 64-player draw, Olivarez outclassed Arnold Arca, Aleksander Po Fernandez, Rolly Saga, Loucas Fernandez and Fritz Bernales on his way to the final of the two-week tennis festival hosted and sponsored by Parañaque Mayor Olivarez.

The final is set at 2 p.m. Saturday.