Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 2:20pm
Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory
Carlo Paalam.
AFP / Luis Robayo / Pool

PARIS – Carlo Paalam starts another chase of Olympic glory while Hergie Bacyadan makes her debut in the world’s ultimate sporting competition Wednesday, carrying the pride of their folks back home.

In climbing the ring at the North Paris Arena, Paalam is to show his stuff as a warrior from the highlands of Talakag, Bukidnon while Bacyadan brings in the heart and soul of a Kalinga fighter.

“Dala ko ang pride ng Kalinga. Inspirasyon ko ang tribu namin sa aking laban,” said Bacyadan.

Paalam, silver medal winner as a 52kg. competitor in Tokyo in 2021, slugs it out with Ireland’s Jude Gallagher in the afternoon session to kick off his Paris journey in the 57kg class.

In the Japanese capital, Paalam was also up against an Irish in his opening bout, and he was up to the task, scoring a 4-1 split decision over Brendan Irvine.

Meanwhile, Bacyadan is booked to battle in the evening, facing tall odds versus top seed Li Qian of China, bronze medalist in Rio in 2016 and silver winner in Tokyo.

Li is a bemedaled boxer but Bacyadan surely can’t be taken for granted as she’s not new to the art of fighting though in different disciplines – wushu and vovinam.

“Mas intense ang wushu dahil may suntok at sipa. Iba ang boxing, nag-back to zero ako dahil iba ang footwork,” said Bacyadan.

The Kalinga warrior had her previous shift from one sport to another, and she found success.

She hopes the same in her shift to boxing.

“Best gift kung ma-fulfill mo ang dream mo,” said Bacyadan, silver winner at the 2017 Wushu World Championships then winner of the ultimate prize in vovinam just last year.

Paalam and Bacyadan are both Filipino highlanders hoping to go high in these Games.

BOXING

CARLO PAALAM

HERGIE BACYADAN

PARIS OLYMPICS
Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Aira Villegas ably handled the gnawing pressure of being the first one from the Philippine Fighting Five to get into action,...
Sports
Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
There’s a saying that it’s a damper when rain falls on your parade but for the Philippine delegation of 12 athletes...
Sports
Delgaco races against time, world&rsquo;s top rowers

Delgaco races against time, world’s top rowers

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Rower Joanie Delgaco returns to the posh Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium Tuesday afternoon for the biggest race of...
Sports
Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

15 hours ago
Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defense of its Olympic...
Sports
Petecio wants the one that got away

Petecio wants the one that got away

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Though they broke through with medal feats in Tokyo, there’s yearning for Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial...
Sports
Latest
abtest
Sabalenka returns from shoulder injury at Washington

Sabalenka returns from shoulder injury at Washington

7 hours ago
Two-time reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka returns to competition at this week's WTA Washington Open after...
Sports
Djokovic sinks Nadal at Olympics as Alcaraz moves on

Djokovic sinks Nadal at Olympics as Alcaraz moves on

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 in their blockbuster Olympics clash on Monday night (Manila time) as the two...
Sports
Olympic debut at age 58

Olympic debut at age 58

15 hours ago
Table tennis player Zeng Zhiying said her “dream came true” Saturday after making her Olympic debut aged 58, despite...
Sports
No sweat, no problem for Iga

No sweat, no problem for Iga

15 hours ago
Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek underlined her status at the heavy favorite for women’s gold at the Paris...
Sports
